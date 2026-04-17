Biovac Secures Major Funding for Cape Town Facility Expansion to Boost African Vaccine Manufacturing

Biovac has announced a significant expansion of its Cape Town vaccine manufacturing site, backed by €75 million from the EIB Group and $20 million from the IFC. The project aims to establish end-to-end manufacturing capacity, starting with oral cholera vaccines, and will produce vaccines for other prevalent African diseases, enhancing the continent's health security and creating new jobs.

Biovac , a prominent vaccine manufacturer based in Cape Town, is embarking on a significant expansion of its facilities, a move bolstered by substantial financial backing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). This ambitious project, revealed on Thursday, is poised to significantly enhance Africa's vaccine production capabilities, beginning with the establishment of end-to-end manufacturing for oral cholera vaccines.

The initiative is projected to not only increase the continent's capacity to produce vaccines for a range of diseases but also to bolster its health security against future pandemics. The financial package includes a substantial €75 million (equivalent to R1.45 billion) in quasi-equity investment from the EIB Group and a $20 million loan facilitated by the IFC. Quasi-equity financing, a flexible long-term capital solution, allows for risk sharing alongside the invested entity. Biovac CEO Morena Makhoana highlighted the positive impact of incentive schemes, such as the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator launched by Gavi in 2023. This program, which offers milestone payments and per-dose premiums, has been instrumental in creating a more conducive environment for African manufacturers to secure financing and compete effectively in the global market, which Makhoana described as highly encouraging. The company's expanded product portfolio is set to include vaccines crucial for combating diseases prevalent across Africa, such as pneumonia, meningitis, polio, and rotavirus, thereby addressing critical public health needs. Biovac, established in 2003 with the explicit aim of revitalizing South Africa's human vaccine manufacturing sector, is a partnership between the South African government, which holds a 47.5% stake, and the Kahma group, owning the remaining 52.5%. The expansion plan involves an investment of up to $253 million, with a significant portion dedicated to new infrastructure on recently acquired land from the City of Cape Town. The initial phase of this expansion will focus on a new facility designed for the production of oral cholera vaccines in convenient squeezable plastic tubes, a more user-friendly alternative to traditional glass vials. This cutting-edge facility is anticipated to be operational by 2028, with an initial annual production capacity of 30 to 40 million doses, expandable to 60 million doses if demand necessitates. Furthermore, the new site will encompass specialized suites for drug substance manufacturing and glass vial fill-and-finish operations. The broader impact of these new vaccine offerings, including those for pneumonia, meningitis, polio, and rotavirus, is expected to be life-saving, protecting countless children from severe illnesses and empowering local scientists and health workers to safeguard their communities. EIB President Nadia Calviño expressed pride in supporting African vaccine production for Africa, emphasizing that this initiative translates global partnerships into tangible benefits for the people on the ground. The expansion is also projected to generate approximately 350 new employment opportunities, effectively counterbalancing job losses incurred three years ago following the termination of a significant pneumonia vaccine contract. IFC Regional Vice-President for Africa, Ethiopis Tafara, underscored Africa's substantial potential for scaling resilient, high-quality vaccine manufacturing and enhancing long-term health security across the continent, characterizing local manufacturing capacity as both a developmental imperative and a strategic investment in resilience. This endeavor represents a significant step towards achieving greater self-sufficiency in vaccine production for the African continent, addressing critical health challenges and building resilience against future health crises





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