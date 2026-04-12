Binda Family Tragedy: Nearly 300 Deaths Over Easter Weekend, Including Seven Family Members

A devastating crash on the M17 in Gqeberha claimed the lives of seven members of the Binda family, one of the almost 300 fatalities recorded over the Easter weekend. Reports suggest a possible taxi-related pursuit contributed to the accident. Police are investigating.

Sunday 12 April 2026 - 12:08pm GQEBERHA – The Easter weekend saw a tragic surge in road fatalities across the nation, with nearly 300 lives lost. Among the victims was the Binda family, who suffered an unimaginable loss, with seven members perishing in a devastating crash. The driver, Khuthazwa Binda, aged 55, was accompanied by her mother-in-law, her two-year-old grandson, her sister-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and one brother-in-law's wife.

Reports from the family, as shared with eNCA, suggest that two Toyota Avanzas were pursuing the Binda vehicle, reportedly under the suspicion that she was operating an illegal taxi service. This pursuit, witnessed by several individuals, allegedly led to the driver losing control of her vehicle, resulting in a collision with a truck on the M17. The family's grief is immeasurable, with Anesipho Binda, Khuthazwa's daughter, losing both her mother and her son in the tragic event. She expressed her profound sorrow and bewilderment, stating her devastation and inability to comprehend the loss of her loved ones. The absence of her mother leaves her feeling incomplete, highlighting the deep bond they shared and the irreplaceable void left behind. The crash underscores the broader issue of road safety and the devastating consequences of reckless driving and alleged vigilantism on the roads.\The family spokesperson, Sisa Kona-Mbilana, described the harrowing experience of learning about the crash through social media. Unaware of their family's involvement initially, they were soon confronted with the horrific reality. The family had been returning home to Motherwell in Gqeberha, after a family gathering in Soweto-On-Sea. Kona-Mbilana recounted the accounts of eyewitnesses who claimed the Binda vehicle was being chased by Avanza taxi drivers. This alleged pursuit, according to eyewitnesses, caused Khuthazwa Binda to lose control of the vehicle and subsequently collide with a truck on the M17. The Eastern Cape police have initiated an investigation into a case of culpable homicide. Kona-Mbilana emphasized the importance of taxi drivers adhering to the same road rules as all other motorists. He highlighted his observations of vehicles being pursued by taxis, allegedly for operating without proper permits, and underscored the need for the taxi industry to recognize and respect the law. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of road accidents and the responsibility of all road users to prioritize safety and adhere to traffic regulations. The pursuit of the Binda vehicle, if proven true, represents a dangerous and illegal act that directly contributed to the loss of innocent lives.\In an attempt to gather further information, eNCA visited the uNcedo Taxi Association offices in Njoli, but the leadership declined to comment, stating they were unaware of the incident. This lack of comment further highlights the complexity surrounding the case and the potential involvement of the taxi industry. The incident has raised significant questions regarding the safety of road users, the enforcement of traffic laws, and the conduct of taxi operators. The Binda family's tragedy serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of reckless behavior and the urgent need for a collective commitment to road safety. The ongoing investigation by the Eastern Cape police will aim to determine the exact circumstances of the crash, including the validity of the claims regarding the taxi drivers' involvement. The pursuit of justice for the Binda family, and the prevention of future tragedies, will depend on a thorough and impartial investigation, and the implementation of effective measures to improve road safety for all





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Road Accident Easter Weekend Binda Family Gqeberha Culpable Homicide Taxi Industry M17 Fatalities Traffic

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