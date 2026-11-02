Binance Stabilizes After $6.3 Billion Crypto Heist as Withdrawals Ease

Binance reports stabilizing withdrawal volumes after recovering 95% of $6.3 billion stolen in a North Korean hack. The exchange reaffirms customer fund safety.

Binance announced on Sunday that withdrawal volumes for its digital assets have begun to stabilize following a significant spike that occurred after the exchange resumed customer payouts. This development comes as the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange works to restore confidence after the theft of $6.3 billion in tokens. The platform stated that it has successfully covered 95% of the stolen assets, marking a critical step in its recovery efforts.

Withdrawal Volumes Show Signs of Stabilization

The initial surge in customer withdrawals subsided rapidly, leading Binance to confirm that activity levels were returning to what it considers normal and expected on-chain behavior. A spokesperson for the exchange emphasized in a written statement that the withdrawals represented only a very small percentage of the total assets under management. Despite the earlier concerns, the company noted that deposits remained significant, signaling underlying stability in the market conditions surrounding the platform.

Also read North Korea accused of R100 billion crypto heist as FBI names suspected hackers

North Korean Cyber Unit Blamed for Massive Theft

The FBI officially identified the North Korean state-sponsored unit known as TraderTraitor as the perpetrator behind the massive cyberattack. This attribution aligns with previous statements from blockchain analysis firms such as TRM Labs and Chainalysis, which noted that the bulk of the theft unfolded in approximately 20 minutes and bore strong similarities to other large-scale attacks linked to Pyongyang. While Pyongyang has long denied using state-linked cyberunits for financial theft, US intelligence agencies continue to monitor the situation closely.

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Securing Customer Funds With Internal Reserves

To ensure customer funds remained protected, Binance committed to covering the entire financial impact of the stolen cryptocurrencies. The exchange utilized approximately $6.34 billion from its corporate treasury and internal reserves, including half of its Secure Asset Fund for Users, which is designed to protect customers during security breaches. Co-CEO Yi He confirmed that the company plans to replenish this fund to its original value of $1 billion, demonstrating a strong commitment to maintaining trust among its global user base.

Recovery Efforts And Industry Collaboration

Industry partners have been instrumental in the recovery process, with Binance working closely to freeze affected assets. Approximately $3 billion in stolen funds had been located as of Friday, according to the exchange's latest update. The company also highlighted the importance of international law enforcement cooperation, particularly from the FBI, which played a vital role in tracking and freezing the stolen digital currency. Binance founder Changpeng Zhao publicly thanked US agencies for their support in mitigating the financial damage caused by the hack.