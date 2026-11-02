Binance Resumes Bitcoin and Ether Withdrawals After Covering Stolen Funds

Binance restores major crypto withdrawals after covering 95% of the $6.3 billion theft attributed to North Korea using its SAFU fund.

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, resumed withdrawals for bitcoin, ether, and several stablecoins on Sunday. This action followed the exchange's confirmation that it had covered 95% of the $6.3 billion in tokens stolen from its platform in a major security breach. The restoration of services marks a critical step in stabilizing user confidence after a massive cyberattack that analysts believe may be the biggest financial robbery in history.

Binance Restores Major Crypto Withdrawals

The first phase of restored withdrawals included fifteen different crypto assets, such as bitcoin, ether, XRP, and dogecoin. Bitcoin withdrawals restarted shortly after 6 a.m. GMT, while ether, BNB, and specific USDT and USDC stablecoin withdrawals were also brought back online. The exchange stated that additional asset classes would be restored in subsequent phases as operations normalize completely. This phased approach allows the company to ensure system stability while managing the high volume of customer requests.

Also read Binance pledges to cover all losses from 6.3bn security incident

FBI Ties Theft To North Korea Unit

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday that a North Korean state-sponsored hacking group known as TraderTraitor was responsible for the attack. Pyongyang has historically denied using state-linked cyber units for espionage or financial theft, and its diplomatic missions did not respond to requests for comment. The FBI noted that law enforcement observed members of the unit converting stolen assets into ether, expecting further laundering through related technology. Blockchain analysis firms TRM Labs and Chainalysis confirmed the attack bore similarities to previous large-scale heists blamed on North Korea.

Company Funds Cover Replacement Tokens

Binance used company money to purchase replacement tokens for the stolen cryptocurrencies, effectively covering $6 billion of the loss. The remaining 5% consists of less liquid assets that may take longer to source in the required amounts. The financial impact was covered using the Secure Asset Fund for Users, also known as Safu, which is a bitcoin reserve held to protect customers during security breaches. Co-CEO Yi He confirmed that 50% of the Safu funds were utilized, with a commitment to replenish the fund to its original $1 billion value.

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Leadership Response And Market Context

Co-CEO Richard Teng described the breach as a complex attack involving a compromised laptop and malicious software designed to delete evidence. The exchange has set aside approximately $6.34 billion internally to cover the total losses, drawing from corporate treasury and Futures Insurance Fund reserves as well. Binance founder Changpeng Zhao thanked US law enforcement for their vital help in tracking and freezing stolen assets, noting that their efforts prevented a greater drop in bitcoin prices. The platform, which serves 335 million registered users globally, had approximately $162.8 billion in assets under custody as of its 2025 annual report.

Historical Scale Of Crypto Theft

This incident adds to a troubling trend of recent cryptocurrency thefts, highlighting the persistent security challenges within the digital asset sector. Last year, attackers stole $2.9 billion worth of cryptocurrency across nearly 150 separate attacks, according to researchers at TRM Labs. While US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that the US was not yet certain if North Korea was involved, he affirmed that the country would be held accountable if confirmed. The ongoing investigation continues to shape the regulatory and security landscape for major exchanges worldwide.