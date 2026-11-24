Analysts warn that retrenchments at Bidvest McCarthy and Continental are the tip of the iceberg, with AGOA exclusion threatening massive job losses in SA manufacturing.

Business leaders and economic analysts are raising alarms that upcoming retrenchments at motor retailer Bidvest McCarthy and tyre manufacturer Continental represent just the beginning of a severe employment crisis in South Africa. This warning comes as the national economy faces mounting pressures, including the country's exclusion from the African Growth and Opportunity Act ( AGOA), which significantly increases the risk of widespread job losses across multiple industrial sectors.

Automotive Sector Mass Retrenchments Unfold

The Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa), which represents 75,000 members within the sector, is currently engaged in a section 189A consultation process with the Bidvest McCarthy Group. This legal framework aims to mitigate the potential retrenchment of approximately 300 employees who may lose their positions as the company restructures its divisions to adapt to shifting market dynamics.

Also read Motoring union fights to save 300 jobs at Bidvest McCarthy as Chinese takeover bites

Simultaneously, Continental, the nation's second-largest tyre manufacturer, announced last week that it is considering the closure of its production facility in Gqeberha. This decision threatens the livelihoods of 950 workers and is attributed to the chronic under-utilisation of local production capacity, a problem that has persisted for years despite extensive turnaround efforts by management.

These developments follow a pattern of industrial contraction in the region. Goodyear closed its Kariega tyre manufacturing plant in August 2025, affecting more than 900 workers. Prior to that, Continental's ContiTech division ceased conveyor belt manufacturing operations in Kariega, and Bridgestone shut its Gqeberha plant in 2020, progressively thinning the region's industrial base.

Advertisement

AGOA Exclusion Intensifies Manufacturing Risks

Michael Bagraim, the Democratic Alliance spokesperson on employment and labour, described the current situation as the start of a larger trend expected to accelerate in 2027. He warned that the full impact of AGOA exclusion will likely trigger further mass retrenchments, particularly within the farming and manufacturing industries, creating what he termed a massive jobs bloodbath.

Bagraim advised that labour unions must immediately refer these retrenchment notices to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). He emphasized that the CCMA possesses senior commissioners with a strong record of saving jobs through dispute resolution and urged unions to leverage this mechanism to protect workers from immediate dismissal.

Additionally, the DA spokesperson suggested that the Department of Employment and Labour should release funds to reskill affected workers for placement in other businesses. Although he noted that current funding levels are low and the programme is not actively advertised, he confirmed that resources exist to support complete reskilling and transition into new sectors.

Eastern Cape De-industrialization Deepens

Denise van Huyssteen, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, highlighted that the cumulative effect of these closures effectively wipes out tyre manufacturing in the Eastern Cape. She pointed out that only two tyre manufacturing facilities remain in South Africa, located in Brits and Ladysmith, signaling a severe contraction of the domestic industrial ecosystem.

Advertisement

Van Huyssteen criticized the slow pace of policy responses, arguing that South Africa is increasingly unable to compete with low-cost manufacturing countries. She stated that the influx of cheap imports is displacing local manufacturers and eroding the domestic market for locally produced goods, undermining the resilience of the automotive value chain.

Human Impact and Future Outlook

Misa chief executive for operations, Martlé Keyter, stressed that behind every one of the 300 potentially affected positions at Bidvest McCarthy is an employee with financial responsibilities, a family, and an uncertain future. She emphasized that meaningful consultation is essential and that retrenchments must be treated as a last resort after all other alternatives have been explored.

The broader consequences of these closures extend beyond immediate job losses, with significant knock-on effects expected across the automotive value chain. As the demand base for locally manufactured components, content, and related services continues to shrink, the entire industry faces the risk of further de-industrialization and economic decline.

Experts caution that without urgent intervention and strategic policy adjustments to address global competition and trade barriers, the number of job losses could escalate significantly in the coming years, leaving workers and communities vulnerable to long-term economic hardship.