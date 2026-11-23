Analysts warn that retrenchments at Bidvest McCarthy and Continental are just the start of a jobs bloodbath, exacerbated by US AGOA exclusion and rising unemployment.

Senior analysts and business leaders are raising alarms that the imminent job cuts at motor retailer Bidvest McCarthy and tyre manufacturer Continental may represent only the initial phase of a severe employment crisis across South Africa. The economy is currently under immense strain, compounded by the nation's exclusion from the benefits of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, a move that threatens to destabilize thousands of livelihoods in key industrial sectors.

Misa and Bidvest McCarthy Restructuring Details

The Motor Industry Staff Association, which represents seventy-five thousand members, is currently engaged in a section 189A process with Bidvest McCarthy to address the potential redundancy of approximately three hundred employees. This restructuring comes as the retailer faces significant shifts in the automotive retail landscape, characterized by declining sales of traditional vehicle brands and the accelerating market entry of Chinese and Indian carmakers. These changing dynamics are forcing established dealership groups to fundamentally reconsider their business models and operational structures to maintain competitiveness.

Also read Continental Halts Gqeberha Tyre Production, Threatening 950 Jobs

Continental and Tyre Industry Closures

Continental, the country's second major tyre maker to confront production cutbacks, announced last week that it is evaluating the closure of its Gqeberha plant, a decision that could impact nine hundred and fifty workers. The corporation cited the chronic underutilization of local production capacity, which has failed to improve over several years despite extensive turnaround efforts. This potential closure follows a recent pattern of deindustrialization in the sector, including Goodyear's closure of its Kariega tyre plant in August two thousand and twenty-five, which affected more than nine hundred workers, and previous shutdowns at Bridgestone and ContiTech facilities.

Political and Union Strategic Responses

Michael Bagraim, a labour analyst and Democratic Alliance spokesperson on employment and labour, has urged unions to refer these retrenchment notices to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration to explore avenues for saving jobs. He emphasized that the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration possesses a strong track record of resolving such disputes through senior commissioners who can facilitate job preservation. Furthermore, Bagraim recommended that the Department of Employment and Labour release funds to reskill the affected workers, allowing them to transition into other businesses, noting that such programmes exist despite limited advertising.

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Human Impact and Corporate Justifications

Martlé Keyter, the chief executive for operations at the Motor Industry Staff Association, highlighted the severe human cost of these restructuring efforts, stating that each of the three hundred potentially affected positions belongs to an individual with significant financial responsibilities and an uncertain future. Keyter asserted that while businesses must adapt to changing market conditions, restructuring should not automatically lead to retrenchments, and every reasonable alternative must be explored before jobs are sacrificed. In a similar vein, Continental attributed its difficult market conditions to intensifying price competition from low-cost imports, which has exacerbated the challenges facing local production.

Future Outlook and AGOA Exclusion Impact

These current job losses are projected to exacerbate the already critical unemployment crisis, with the national joblessness rate standing at thirty-three point seven percent, or forty-four percent when discouraged job seekers are included. Michael Bagraim warned that these events are merely the beginning, predicting a massive jobs bloodbath in two thousand and twenty-seven as the full effects of South Africa's removal from the African Growth and Opportunity Act take effect. The United States announced on November two that South Africa would be removed from this duty-free export program effective January one, two thousand and twenty-seven, threatening widespread job losses in farming and manufacturing sectors that had previously relied on these trade benefits.