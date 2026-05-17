Bheke Stofile: The national government shouldn’t take economic development away from municipalities

Bheke Stofile, president of the South African Local Government Association, discusses the responsibility of municipalities in economic development and the challenges they face, such as financial mismanagement and lack of accountability. He advocates for better management and professionalisation to strengthen local government.

The national government shouldn’t take economic development away from municipalities because that’s their responsibility, says Bheke Stofile , president of the South African Local Government Association .

He highlights financial issues and the lack of accountability as challenges in some municipalities. He defends the importance of municipalities, even if they’re bankrupt, and advocates for professionalisation and support to improve their functioning. Stofile also mentions the influx of immigrants in the City of Johannesburg, indicating pressure on infrastructure and service delivery. He calls for better management of interrelated issues in large cities





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Bheke Stofile South African Local Government Association Economic Development Municipalities Financial Muscle Wasteful Expenditure

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