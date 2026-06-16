Beyond Commemoration: Rebuilding Families and Communities for South Africa's Youth

An opinion piece reflecting on the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto Uprising, arguing that alongside economic interventions, South Africa must address the fragmentation of family and community structures to support today's youth. The author, a government official, calls for investments in family support, mentorship, and positive role modelling to fulfill the promises of the past generation.

Every June, South Africa collectively honours the courage and sacrifice of the young people who protested in 1976 to demand dignity, equality and a better future.

Their actions changed the trajectory of the nation and established the foundation for the democratic freedoms enjoyed today. Yet, 50 years after the uprising, a pressing question confronts us: What is the state of the youth whose future they fought for? Public discussion about youth often centres on serious problems - unemployment, poverty, crime, substance abuse and mental health.

Yet beneath the visible issues lies a quieter crisis: the fragmentation of family structures and community support systems that once guided young people. This is not a nostalgic call to return to a romanticised past. Families have evolved and taken different forms. Rather, it is an acknowledgement that strong and supportive family environments remain one of the most powerful protective factors in a young person's life.

Many young South Africans are raised in difficult circumstances: single-parent homes, care by grandparents or a sibling, or families facing poverty, migration, unemployment, substance abuse, and gender-based violence. The conditions strain caregivers and leave youth exposed to many pressures. The consequences are evident in communities across the country. School dropout rates, substance abuse, teenage pregnancy, youth crime and growing mental health challenges do not emerge in isolation.

They are often symptoms of broader social conditions that leave many young people feeling disconnected, unsupported and uncertain about their future. It would be unfair and inaccurate to suggest that family structure alone determines outcomes. South Africa is filled with inspiring stories of young people who have excelled despite adversity. Many have succeeded because a teacher believed in them, a grandmother sacrificed for them, a coach mentored them or a community organisation created opportunities for them.

The stories remind us of an important truth: while families matter, communities matter too. The African philosophy of Ubuntu teaches us that a person becomes a person through other people. It recognises that raising a child is not the responsibility of parents alone but of society. When families struggle, communities must step forward.

When communities weaken, institutions must respond. And when young people lose hope, leadership must provide direction. Youth Month, therefore, presents an opportunity to broaden our understanding of youth development. The challenges facing young people cannot be solved through employment programmes alone, important as they are.

They also require investments in family support services, parenting programmes, mental health interventions, educational support, youth centres, sports development, arts and culture and community-based mentorship initiatives. Equally important is the need to strengthen positive role modelling, particularly among men and boys. South Africa's struggle against gender-based violence and social instability requires a renewed commitment to positive masculinity, responsible fatherhood and respectful relationships. Young people need examples that demonstrate integrity, accountability, compassion and service to others.

As we celebrate the milestones of freedom achieved over the past three decades, we should remember that freedom is not measured only by political rights. It is also measured by the ability of young people to dream, to aspire and to realise their full potential. The generation of 1976 fought for access to quality education and equal opportunity. Today's generation seeks access to jobs, skills, safety, belonging and hope.

Their aspirations are different but their desire for dignity remains the same. If we are serious about building a prosperous and inclusive South Africa, we must place young people at the centre of national development. This requires more than annual commemorations. It requires sustained action to strengthen families, rebuild communities and create pathways to economic participation.

Youth Month should not only remind us of where we come from. It should challenge us to think honestly about where we are going. The future of South Africa will not be determined by policy documents alone. It will be shaped by the homes we build, the communities we strengthen, the values we uphold and the opportunities we create for young people.

That is perhaps the most fitting tribute we can pay to the youth of 1976-not merely remembering their struggle but ensuring that today's youth inherit a nation capable of fulfilling the promise for which they sacrificed so much. Cassius Selala is the head of communication at the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities





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Youth Development Family Support Community Empowerment Ubuntu South Africa Soweto Uprising 1976 Youth Month Social Cohesion Positive Fatherhood Mental Health Unemployment

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