Bevin Fortuin, Former Springbok and Head Coach, Passes Away

Celebrated rugby figure Bevin Fortuin, known for his contributions as both a player and a coach, has died. His impactful career spanned from representing the Springboks to leading various clubs and teams.

Former Springbok fullback and Northam Rhinos head coach Bevin Fortuin passed away on Thursday afternoon. Fortuin's professional rugby journey began with the SWD Eagles, joining their youth ranks in 1998 and making his senior debut two years later. Over six seasons, he solidified his presence in the Eagles' backline, earning a move to the Free State Cheetahs in 2005.

In Bloemfontein, he spent four years, featuring in Super Rugby for the Cheetahs, accumulating 22 appearances between 2006 and 2008. He returned to the Eagles for the 2009 and 2010 Currie Cup First Division campaigns, bidding farewell to the union at the end of 2011. Fortuin represented the Springboks twice, marking his Test debut against Ireland in 2006 and playing against Australia during the 2007 Tri-Nations. After rugby, Fortuin transitioned into coaching, joining Blanco as a player-coach and leading the club to victory in the 2012 National Club Championships. He rejoined the Eagles as part of their coaching staff that same year and was elevated to head coach following the 2013 Vodacom Cup. Fortuin continued to lead the Eagles until the end of the 2015 season before moving to Pretoria to become part of the Bulls’ coaching structures





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bevin Fortuin Springbok Rugby Coach Northam Rhinos SWD Eagles Free State Cheetahs Bulls

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Springbok Women opt for BOMB SQUAD bench for New Zealand clashSpringbok Women head coach Swys de Bruin has opted for a 7-1 bench split for their Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand.

Read more »

Ranked: Five greatest Springbok wins in New ZealandSpringbok wins in New Zealand have been rare, but special, and here we rank the greatest victories against the All Blacks at home.

Read more »

World Cup quarterfinal against New Zealand is 'biggest game' for Springbok womenSouth Africa coach Swys de Bruin has urged his side to enjoy the 'biggest game of your life' when they face champions New Zealand in their Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday.

Read more »

Springbok Bevin Fortuin dies at 46Former Springbok Bevin Fortuin, a respected player and coach, tragically passed away at 46 after a suspected heart attack on Thursday.

Read more »

RIP: Tributes pour in after death of former SpringbokTributes continue to pour in following the shock news that former Springbok fullback Bevin Fortuin has died at the age of 46.

Read more »

Bevin Fortuin Dies Aged 46: Former Springbok Fullback and Coach Passes AwayBevin Fortuin, former Springbok fullback and Northam Rhinos coach, has died at 46. South African rugby mourns the loss of the talented player and mentor.

Read more »