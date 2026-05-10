Betway Premiership: Title Race Tightened Up Amid Drama, Risks and More

The two title contenders in the Betway Premiership, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, flexed their muscles and maintained pressure on each other, while the bottom end of the league tightened up. With only two rounds remaining, the race for the title promises to be thrilling and exciting with calculated risks, last-gasp goals and possible title deciders.

Another thrilling Betway Premiership round saw the title contenders flex their muscles while the bottom end tightened up. Orlando Pirates maintained the pressure on their title rivals with a solid 3-0 win over Magesi FC on Saturday, while Mamelodi Sundowns stormed to a wild 7-4 victory against Siwelele FC.

The top two sides remain locked in a tight title race: Sundowns lead by three points, but second-placed Pirates have a game in hand and a superior goal difference. Kaizer Chiefs completed a perfect weekend for the Big Three clubs by beating Sekhukhune United 2-0 on Sunday and securing a CAF Confederation Cup spot. Marumo Gallants drew 1-1 at home to Richards Bay and Orbit College was held to a 0-0 draw by AmaZulu FC, keeping the danger zone congested.

The Top 8 race also remains wide open after TS Galaxy drew 1-1 with relegation-threatened Chippa United and Durban City was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Stellenbosch FC. With only two rounds remaining, fans should expect pure drama, calculated risks, last-gasp goals and possibly a title decider as the Betway Premiership delivers its usual end-of-season fireworks





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Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates Mamelodi Sundowns Siwelele FC Kaizer Chiefs Magesi FC Marumo Gallants Richards Bay Stellenbosch FC Betway Stakeholder SEP Game In Hand Goals Blueprints Emerging Market Competition Match Tournament Applicant Top Of Field Economic Growth

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