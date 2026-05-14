Betway Premiership News: Orlando Pirates, Marumo Gallants, Magesi, Sundowns, Relegation Play-off

The Betway Premiership is one of the most exciting weekends of the season, with Orlando Pirates, Marumo Gallants, and Magesi fighting for their lives at the tail end of the log. The Soweto giants are delicately poised to bag their first PSL league title since the 2011/12 campaign as a result of Mamelodi Sundowns' 3-2 loss against TS Galaxy in their final match of the Betway Premiership. Pirates are three points behind current log leaders Sundowns with two games in hand as they prepare to take on Durban City at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. Magesi will take on Siwelele on away grounds on Saturday in another must win encounter in their bid to remain in the division. Marumo Gallants will hope to evade the Relegation play-off position in 15th when they take on Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. Golden Arrows, Siwelele, and Stellenbosch FC are currently four points away from the top eight, with the latter set to take on Orbit College at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

As one of the most exciting weekends of the Betway Premiership approaches, Orlando Pirates are within touching distance of lifting the league trophy, while the likes of Marumo Gallants and Magesi fight for their lives at the tail end of the log.

The Soweto giants are delicately poised to bag their first PSL league title since the 2011/12 campaign as a result of Mamelodi Sundowns' 3-2 loss against TS Galaxy in their final match of the Betway Premiership. As it stands, Pirates are three points behind current log leaders Sundowns with two games in hand as they prepare to take on Durban City at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

Essentially, the Buccaneers need a victory over Durban City, while avoiding a heavy defeat in their final game to clinch the league crown, as they hold a superior goal difference advantage over Sundowns. At the lower end of the log, 16th placed Magesi will take on Siwelele on away grounds on Saturday in another must win encounter in their bid to remain in the division.

Magesi suffered back-to-back defeats against Orbit College and Orlando Pirates in their last two matches as they sit three points from safety with two games left to play. Elsewhere, Marumo Gallants will hope to evade the Relegation play-off position in 15th when they take on Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. Gallants are currently on a run of five straight draws and are one point adrift from safety with Matchday 28 approaching.

In the race for top eight, eighth placed Golden Arrows will hope to overcome their three-match drawing streak in their clash against Chippa United on away grounds. Ninth-placed Siwelele and 10th positioned Stellenbosch FC are currently four points away from the top eight, with the latter set to take on Orbit College at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates Marumo Gallants Magesi Sundowns Relegation Play-Off

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Orlando Pirates mastered the art of consistency in their title chargeOrlando Pirates’ balanced attack, solid defence, passionate supporters and strong technical team have driven their impressive Betway Premiership title challenge.

Read more »

Orlando Pirates Poised to End Fourteen Year Title Drought in Betway PremiershipA critical slip by Mamelodi Sundowns has opened the door for Orlando Pirates to secure their first league championship since 2012.

Read more »

Three teams and players who helped Orlando Pirates win the Betway PremiershipThree teams and players Orlando Pirates should thank when they win the Betway Premiership. The Soweto giants could officially seal the crown with victory over Durban City on Saturday, which would also hand them their fifth PSL-era league title.win either of their remaining two league matches, they would complete a remarkable domestic treble after already lifting the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup earlier this season.

Read more »

Orlando Pirates head coach calls on team to focus on league title, superior goal difference could seal titleAs the 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign draws close to an end, all eyes will be on Orlando Pirates this weekend to see if they will finally end their long wait for the league title. The Buccaneers will host Durban City at home at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday (kick-off is at 3pm). Victory in this encounter will all but guarantee their status as Betway Premiership champions.

Read more »