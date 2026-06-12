Betraying the sacrifice of the Class of 1976: The need to course-correct our education budget

The article highlights the need for South Africa to course-correct its education budget to undo the inequalities of the past and build a more equitable education system. It draws parallels between the struggles of the Class of 1976 and the current state of education in South Africa, where many learners still face overcrowded, dilapidated classrooms and undignified barriers to learning. The article argues that the government's debt servicing costs are undermining the promise of free, universal and equal education and that the budget must be wielded as a tool of restoration rather than a machine that reproduces inequality.

Parents in Giyani have withdrawn their children from a primary school after a ceiling collapse injured 20 grade 3 pupils, reminiscent of the 1976 struggles in dilapidated classrooms.

Fifty years ago, Soweto became the heart of the struggle for education rooted in dignity and equality. The violent regime these children went up against wielded various tools of oppression, including the education budget, where it invested an average of R1,211 a year on each white learner, compared with a measly R146 a year on each black learner.

Many of us in the born-free generation have walked through doors the Class of 1976 suffered to open, aided by redistributive gains like no-fee schools. However, we risk betraying the sacrifice of the Class of 1976 if we allow education inequality to remain the inheritance of another generation.

If apartheid used the education budget as a tool of destruction, democratic SA must wield it as a tool of restoration: restoring dignity, overcoming inequality and building schools worthy of the freedom they fought for. This honouring 1976 must mean using public funding to dismantle the unequal status quo and build an education system worthy of their courage.

The Freedom Charter imagined democratic SA as one where the doors of learning and culture opened through education that is free, compulsory, universal and equal. However, today, many learners still pursue this hard-won freedom in overcrowded, dilapidated classrooms and so face undignified barriers that hold our education system from fully realising this aspiration.

While no-fee schools remove some economic barriers to universal education access, the budget undermines this promise when debt-service costs are protected above the investment needed to keep public education genuinely free, universal and equal. In 2025/26, more than R1 in every R5 of government revenue went to servicing debt. This is inequality reproduced through the budget itself: learners suffer overcrowded, crumbling classrooms while lenders and investors receive the lion's share of public money.

Over the past five years, basic education funding has failed to keep pace with need, forcing impossible trade-offs: in Gauteng, scholar transport, nutrition and learning materials were cut to protect 3,400 teaching posts amid a R4.5bn deficit. Meanwhile, despite a pro-infrastructure budget, the education infrastructure grant rises only from about R16bn to R16.2bn in 2026/27 - a 1.4% increase that is being eroded by 3.3% inflation. Debt costs grow without building new schools or classrooms.

So with all this expensive debt taken in our name, what do we have to show for it? In a Budget Justice Coalition community outreach in Mofolo North, Soweto, residents told us that their children attend the same schools they attended before democracy, and they remain neglected, overcrowded and characterised by broken windows, unusable toilets and collapsing classrooms. As a society, we must distinguish between debt that builds a school system for all and debt that drains our nation.

Debt that builds would finance new schools and classrooms that future generations will actually use. However, ballooning debt servicing costs while schools decay entrenches the very inequities learners took to the streets to overcome. Rising debt-service costs also squeeze the wider public services that schools rely on to function. In Gauteng, this pressure is visible in a growing municipal debt crisis: by the end of March, public schools owed municipalities R583.9m, with electricity already cut to at least 36 schools.

At Julius Sebolai Primary School, a no-fee school in Soweto, electricity disruptions reportedly forced the school to rely on diesel generators costing R8,000 every two days. In March, 138 schools in Ekurhuleni faced water and electricity cuts over unpaid municipal bills exceeding R81m. Chronic local government underinvestment is one factor compounding municipal debt into disrupted learning.

We effectively have a budget that is closing the doors of learning by squeezing them between national underinvestment in basic education and local government budget failure. This devastation hits no-fee schools hardest because they cannot legally cushion the blow through compulsory fees. In communities we engaged, parents lamented the pressure of rising voluntary donations at schools meant to be free, to make up for a state rolling back its investment in its people.

The Class of 1976 did not lay down their lives for freedom only for the budget to keep apartheid's education inequalities alive. Fortunately, we can still course-correct, wielding the budget as a tool to undo inequality rather than a machine that reproduces it. If the government borrows in our name, that debt must build classrooms and safe schools, not merely reassure markets while learners are neglected





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Education Budget Inequality Class Of 1976 Soweto Dignity Equality Debt Servicing Costs School Infrastructure No-Fee Schools Voluntary Donations

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