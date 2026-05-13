Betis manager Pellegrini delighted after securing Champions League return | football | SuperSport

Manuel Pellegrini, the manager of Real Betis, expressed happiness after securing the return to the Champions League for his side after 20 years. He mentioned that his team's goal to reach the European competition was written on the first day of the season during the opening match against Elche. They accomplished their goal by finishing top-five in La Liga on Tuesday and achieved the remarkable achievement with a 2-1 victory over Elche.

Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini declared his delight after securing the Champions League return after a 20-year absence for his side. The European comeback was achieved by finishing top-five in La Liga on Tuesday.

The Chilean coach expressed satisfaction stating that his team mentioned their Champions League goal in their opening match against Elche. He was happy as his side won 2-1, securing the return to Europe's top competition for the first time since the previous season. The victory was marked by Pablo Fornals 68th-minute goal. The regular European participants, qualifying every season, and reaching the Conference League final last year, are delighted for their return to the Champions League





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Betis Manager Pellegrini Champions League Return Top-Five Finish In Laliga Manolo Pellegrini's First Match Against Elche European Competition 68Th-Minute Winner

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