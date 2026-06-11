Bestmed Medical Scheme Renews Partnership for 2026 DStv Schools Netball Challenge

The DStv Schools Netball Challenge returns for 2026 with continued support from Bestmed Medical Scheme, aiming to empower thousands of young female athletes across South Africa through sport, health advocacy, and mentorship.

The DStv Schools Netball Challenge, widely recognized as the premier competition for school-level netball in South Africa , has officially returned for the 2026 season. This prestigious event continues to benefit from the robust support and partnership of Bestmed Medical Scheme , which serves as a cornerstone sponsor.

The renewed alliance between these two entities is not merely a financial arrangement but a shared ideological commitment to the advancement of young female athletes. By focusing on health, wellness, and the promotion of an active lifestyle, the partnership seeks to dismantle barriers that often prevent learners in underserved and rural regions from accessing organized sport.

The integration of a medical scheme as a primary sponsor emphasizes the critical link between physical activity and long-term health, ensuring that the participants are not only competing for trophies but are also learning the fundamentals of a healthy life. Reflecting on the trajectory of the tournament, the 2025 season served as a testament to the growing appetite for netball among South African youth.

With over 37,000 female athletes participating, the event saw a remarkable 32 percent increase in engagement compared to the previous year. This surge highlights a shifting landscape where girls' sports are receiving the visibility and resources they deserve. For athletes between the ages of 16 and 19, the challenge represents more than just a series of matches; it is a vital stepping stone toward provincial and national recognition.

The tournament provides a high-pressure yet supportive environment where talent is identified and refined, effectively acting as a scouting ground for the next generation of national netball stars. Beyond the tactical aspects of the game, the competition fosters essential soft skills such as resilience, leadership, and the ability to perform under pressure, all of which are invaluable assets as these young women transition into adulthood and higher education.

One of the most profound elements of the collaboration between Bestmed Medical Scheme and MultiChoice is the Ubuntu Stream programme. This initiative acknowledges that the impact of sport should extend far beyond the boundaries of the netball court. By bringing professional players into remote and under-resourced communities, the programme provides mentorship that is often unavailable in these areas. These athletes serve as living examples of what can be achieved through dedication and hard work.

The workshops associated with the Ubuntu Stream focus on comprehensive life skills, including goal setting, effective communication, and teamwork. By empowering these girls with practical guidance, the initiative helps them navigate the complexities of their personal and professional futures, fostering a sense of agency and confidence that transcends athletics. This holistic approach ensures that every participant, regardless of their skill level on the court, leaves the programme with a toolkit for success in life.

The leadership of both organizations has expressed a deep-seated belief in the transformative power of sport. Karen Pienaar, a Sponsorship Specialist at Bestmed Medical Scheme, has noted that placing people at the heart of their operations is a core value, and this partnership allows them to witness the tangible transformation of lives through athletic engagement.

Similarly, Rendani Ramovha, the Director for Content, Sport, English and Portuguese speaking Africa, has emphasized that the vision is to use sport as a vehicle for inclusion and empowerment. By expanding the reach of the DStv Schools Netball Challenge, the organizers are creating a more inclusive sporting culture in South Africa, one where opportunity is not dictated by geography or socio-economic status.

This commitment to equity is central to the tournament's mission, ensuring that the most talented players from the furthest reaches of the country have a platform to showcase their abilities. As the 2026 season progresses, the excitement is building across the various provinces. The current stage of the competition involves fierce provincial finals, where the top teams are battling for a spot in the prestigious national showdown.

The culmination of this journey will take place over the weekend of July 25-26, 2026, at the EG Jansen High School in Boksburg, located on the East Rand in Gauteng. This grand finale is expected to be a showcase of elite skill, determination, and the spirit of sportsmanship. For the participants, it is the pinnacle of their season, representing months of hard work and discipline.

For the spectators and the wider community, it is a celebration of the strength and potential of South African youth. As the tournament continues to evolve, its role as a catalyst for female empowerment and athletic development remains undisputed, promising a legacy of health and leadership for thousands of young women across the nation





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