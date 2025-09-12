Bester and Magudumana Seek to Block Netflix Documentary

Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and Dr. Nandipha Magudumana are fighting to prevent the release of a Netflix documentary about their case. Their lawyers argue that the documentary will unfairly prejudice Bester's right to a fair trial.

The Pretoria High Court is anticipated to announce its ruling this Friday morning in an urgent application filed by convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and Dr. Nandipha Magudumana . The application seeks to prevent the airing of a Netflix documentary detailing Bester's case. Bester's legal representative, Advocate MoAfrika Wa Maila, contends that broadcasting the documentary would prejudice his client by infringing upon his right to a fair trial.

Maila argues that the documentary defames Bester by portraying him as a monster, potentially affecting his future legal proceedings. However, Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing Netflix, refuted these claims. Ngcukaitobi asserts that Bester is already a convicted murderer and rapist, making the documentary's portrayal unlikely to unduly influence any future trials. The court also heard that Magudumana entered into an agreement with the production company, StoryScope, and was compensated for providing archive photographs of her life for the documentary. The judge's decision will have significant implications for both Bester and Netflix, setting a precedent for similar cases involving convicted individuals and media coverage





