Berkshire Hathaway Reshapes Investment Portfolio with Major Bet on Alphabet and Delta Air Lines

Berkshire Hathaway has significantly shifted its equity holdings, tripling its stake in Alphabet and returning to the airline industry with a multi-billion dollar investment in Delta Air Lines, while exiting positions in Visa and Mastercard.

Berkshire Hathaway , the investment conglomerate led by the legendary Warren Buffett, has unveiled a significant reorganization of its equity portfolio during the first quarter of the year.

The most striking development is the massive increase in the firm's exposure to the technology sector, specifically through Google parent company Alphabet. By tripling its stake, Berkshire has propelled Alphabet to become one of its most substantial common stock holdings, with a valuation reaching approximately 16.6 billion dollars. This move signals a strong confidence in the long-term growth and stability of the search giant and its various AI-driven ventures.

Alongside this, the firm has made a bold return to the aviation sector by investing 2.65 billion dollars into Delta Air Lines. This 6.1 percent stake, totaling nearly 40 million shares, marks a dramatic reversal in strategy. Just a few years prior, during the early onset of the global pandemic in 2020, Warren Buffett famously exited all positions in major US carriers, including American Airlines and Southwest, claiming that the industry's fundamental landscape had permanently shifted.

The decision to reinvest in Delta, which is widely considered one of the most efficiently managed airlines in the United States, suggests that the firm now views the travel industry as having successfully recovered and positioned itself for future profitability, despite ongoing headwinds like rising fuel costs stemming from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The portfolio adjustments come at a pivotal time for the company's leadership.

Greg Abel has officially stepped into the role of CEO, succeeding Warren Buffett in the day-to-day management of the conglomerate's vast assets. This transition of power is reflected in the management of the equity portfolio, where Abel now oversees approximately 94 percent of the stock holdings. The remaining 6 percent is managed by investment professional Ted Weschler. This shift follows the departure of Todd Combs, a protégé of Buffett, who left the firm in December to join JPMorgan Chase.

The redistribution of assets under Abel's direction indicates a new chapter for Berkshire Hathaway, though the core philosophy of value investing remains intact. The market responded positively to these disclosures, with Delta Air Lines and Macy's shares seeing gains in after-hours trading, as investors often interpret Berkshire's entries as a strong endorsement of a company's underlying value. While adding new names to the roster, Berkshire also aggressively pruned its holdings.

The firm completely exited several prominent positions, most notably the payment networks Visa and Mastercard. Other significant departures included UnitedHealth Group, Domino's Pizza, the insurance brokerage Aon, and the swimming pool equipment distributor Pool.

Additionally, Berkshire reduced its stake in the energy giant Chevron by 35 percent. Despite this reduction, Chevron remains the fifth-largest holding in the portfolio, benefiting from a surge in oil prices that saw its stock price climb 36 percent during the quarter. The firm also expanded its presence in traditional media, more than doubling its investment in the New York Times to secure a 9.4 percent ownership stake.

Furthermore, a modest but notable 55 million dollar investment in Macy's was disclosed, involving 3 million shares. Beyond its public stock portfolio, Berkshire Hathaway continues to maintain a diversified empire of wholly-owned subsidiaries. These include the massive BNSF railroad network, Geico insurance, and various energy and manufacturing firms. The retail side of the business remains robust with brands such as Dairy Queen, See's Candies, Fruit of the Loom, and Brooks.

The overarching strategy continues to be a blend of massive bets on established blue-chip companies like Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, and Bank of America, and the strategic acquisition of diverse cash-flowing businesses. This latest shuffle demonstrates the firm's agility in adapting to current market conditions while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation under the new leadership of Greg Abel





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