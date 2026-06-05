Bentley linked to Tembisa Hospital fraud sold before SIU seizure, dealership claims

SIU officials discovered that a Bentley tied to a major healthcare fraud case had been sold when they attempted to retrieve it from an eMalahleni dealership. The vehicle, worth R3 million, was meant to be preserved amid a wider investigation into the R2 billion looting of Tembisa Hospital. The dealership owner initially resisted but later handed over surveillance footage and faces contempt charges.

Special Investigating Unit ( SIU ) officials and police arrived at an eMalahleni car dealership on Friday afternoon to retrieve a Bentley linked to alleged Tembisa Hospital fraud kingpin Hangwani Maumela , only to find that the vehicle had been sold.

The SIU had obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal for the Bentley, valued at approximately R3 million, as part of the ongoing investigation into the R2 billion looting of Tembisa Hospital. Earlier in the probe, authorities had already attached eleven luxury vehicles, including several Lamborghinis and Aston Martins worth more than R75 million. It is believed that the Bentley was hidden by the dealership after being purchased with proceeds from the hospital fraud.

When SIU officials, police, and the curator served Omar's Motor Den and its owner, Yusuf Omar, with the tribunal order, Omar initially refused to cooperate but relented after threats of arrest. The dealership admitted that the Bentley on the premises was not the one under investigation because it had already been sold.

However, Omar complied with a separate directive to hand over all CCTV footage and electronic records from the dealership's cameras covering the period from May 22 to June 5. Omar and the dealership have until next Tuesday to provide the curator with sale documents, proof of ownership, and the vehicle's current location.

According to the order issued by Tribunal President Judge Bernard Ngoepe, the dealership and Omar must appear before the tribunal on July 3 to show cause why they should not be held in contempt of court and why Omar should not be imprisoned for a term to be determined by the tribunal





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SIU Tembisa Hospital Fraud Hangwani Maumela Bentley Seizure Omar's Motor Den Special Tribunal Vehicle Looting Yusuf Omar R2bn Scandal Luxury Cars

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