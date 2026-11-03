Benoni Lake Bowling Club Wins Vital Engineering Trips Tournament

Benoni Lake Bowling Club secured first prize at the sixth annual Vital Engineering Trips tournament on October 23. The event raised funds for club expansion.

Benoni Lake Bowling Club claimed first prize at the sixth annual Vital Engineering Trips fundraising bowls tournament on October 23. The competition took place at The Lake Club Benoni, where forty-eight avid bowls players gathered to compete for top honours. This victory reinforces the club's status as the Ekurhuleni Bowls Club of the Year for three consecutive years.

The tournament featured sixteen teams representing national and district players from across Ekurhuleni. These competitors vied for prestige and fundraising goals over a three-week period. The event serves as a critical mechanism for raising capital to facilitate future expansion projects for the host club.

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Tournament Origins and Organizational Support

The Vital Engineering Trips initiative was established by the late Mike Blackstock, a member of Benoni Lake Bowling Club who was employed at Boksburg-based Vital Engineering. The annual event has been sustained through the continued support of Vital Engineering owner Glen Pringle. This partnership highlights a lasting commitment to community sport despite the loss of the original initiator.

Ted Jarvis, a bowling stalwart and the organizer of the tournament, highlighted the significance of maintaining such events. He emphasized that the gathering is not merely a competition but a celebration of the club's ongoing growth. The structure of the event allows for sustained engagement across three weeks rather than a single day.

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Player Achievements and Standings

Team members John Molupi, Ted Jarvis, Joe Zietzman, and Toy Zietzman of Benoni Lake Bowling Club secured the first-place position. Their victory was recognized among the club colours proudly displayed by the participants. The recognition underscores the competitive depth within the local bowling community in Ekurhuleni.

Wilma Richardson, Estelle King, and Dennis Rehbock of Benoni Lake Bowling Club finished in second place. Dennis Rehbock, Estelle King, and Ted Jarvis also secured second-place honors as a distinct team configuration. Third position was claimed by Willem Viljoen, Sam Nqongwane, and Dawid Pieterse from Benoni Bowling Club.

Community Impact and Future Prospects

Ted Jarvis noted that the tournament helps preserve the memory of former members while actively building the club's future. He expressed pride in the partnerships with local businesses that share a passion for community development through sport. The event provides a platform for talented individuals to demonstrate skill in a discipline that receives less support than mainstream sports.

The fundraising aspect directly supports expansion projects for Benoni Lake Bowling Club. Jarvis described the event as a heartening opportunity for talented individuals to test their mettle. The continued success of the tournament ensures that the legacy of Mike Blackstock endures while fostering new achievements for the club.