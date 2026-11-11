Benni McCarthy says Kenya coaches unpaid despite player strike resolution

Benni McCarthy alleges he and his Kenya technical staff remain unpaid by the Football Kenya Federation, while players received allowances after a strike. He expects Fifa and CAF to intervene.

Benni McCarthy alleges he and his technical staff have still not been paid by the Football Kenya Federation despite a strike at their last camp.

The former Bafana Bafana star said he continues to do his job as best he can, adding that eventually Fifa and the Confederation of African Football will have to step in to resolve the situation. McCarthy took up the Kenya national job with fellow South Africans Vasili Manousakis as assistant coach, Moeneeb Josephs as goalkeeper coach and Pilela Maposa as performance coach in March 2025. His tenure has produced mixed results so far.

Also read Bafana Bafana face Benni McCarthy's Kenya in AFCON qualifier at Orlando Amstel Arena

McCarthy Alleges Unpaid Coaching Staff

In an interview with internet channel SportyTV, McCarthy alleged that while his players have received unpaid salaries and bonuses after going on strike, the coaching staff have not been paid. He said players received their allowances after a go-slow in September, but the coaching unit has yet to receive anything. In late September and early October, Kenya began their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

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They drew 1-1 against Eritrea at home, then lost 1-0 against Guinea away, before a 0-0 friendly draw against Rwanda in Kigali in a camp where they barely trained while on strike. The Harambee Stars, ranked 114th by Fifa, resume their Afcon Group D campaign by meeting Bafana at Orlando Stadium on Friday at 6pm, and then in Nairobi again on Tuesday.

McCarthy said nobody wants to come to camp and then go on strike because players, coaches and technical staff have not been paid. He noted that salaries, bonuses and allowances from three or four camps ago are still owed, and the situation repeats in every camp. He explained that the players came together as a team and said that until they receive what is owed to them by the federation, they will be reluctant to train and play.

Strike Disrupted Kenya Training Camp

McCarthy added that they struck for almost the whole camp, with only one training session, and he had to convince the players to train the day before the Eritrea game. McCarthy said they had a captain's run and a one-hour training session that was really only a walk-down. He stated he would not allow the players to not play because he has never allowed that in his career.

He convinced them to train the day before the game and play on the match day, where they did really well for a team that had not trained fully for even one day. They did not get the win but drew and missed 10 to 15 opportunities. Travelling to Guinea was exactly the same, with players waiting to see what was happening.

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Eventually, in dribs and drabs, players ended up getting allowances because enough pressure was put on the federation and the ministry. McCarthy said that after football matches they fight for whatever it is they are fighting for. But while they are there, they work to leave that country in a far better state than they found it in. He reiterated that the technical staff have still received nothing.

Fifa Caf Expected to Intervene

But his job is always to go there and leave Kenya in a better position than he found them. McCarthy believes the authorities will come good and they will have to pay, because obviously Fifa and Caf will intervene in these situations. He added that they are professional enough that when they go there they do their jobs. As co-hosts with Uganda and Tanzania, Kenya do not need to qualify for the 2027 Afcon.

They are taking part in the qualifiers for experience and competitive match purposes. One of Group D's remaining teams, South Africa, Guinea and Eritrea, will progress to the tournament.