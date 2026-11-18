Kenya coach Benni McCarthy dismissed social media criticism after a 2-1 loss to South Africa, saying he sleeps like a baby, while captain Michael Olunga called for better football administration.

Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has responded defiantly to heavy criticism following his team's 2-1 defeat to South Africa in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday night.

McCarthy was booed off the pitch after the final whistle as the Harambee Stars' poor run continued under his leadership. The coach, however, stressed that he is unbothered by the backlash. Relebohile Bofokeng netted a brace for Pitso Mosimane's South Africa side, while Ryan Ogam scored the consolation goal for Kenya. The loss saw South Africa reclaim top spot in Group D. After the match, McCarthy was asked about the criticism of his leadership, and his response sparked widespread debate.

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McCarthy Responds To Criticism

He said he lacks nothing in life, unlike most of his critics.

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"When I go home, I put my head on the pillow. I sleep like a baby. My family, my life is complete. I don't have to worry about hot water.

But somebody is sitting on his phone; maybe he hasn't eaten for two weeks," McCarthy said.

"But he can quickly say, ah, that goat's torn us, or whatever. So maybe I have to pay mind to watch somebody who doesn't matter in my life one bit. So I don't mind," he added.

"I just keep doing my job, and I try to do the best that I possibly can with the players. As long as I've got the respect of the players, the people that I surround myself with, my technical team, my life is peachy.

Backlash Over Coach Comments

" McCarthy, who has reportedly been paid along with his technical team, emphasized that the only opinions that matter are those of people close to him. His comments ignited a social media firestorm. Some journalists called for his dismissal, accusing him of looking down on poor Kenyans. Others argued that he calls up and selects players based on loyalty instead of merit, which they say explains the team's struggles.

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Despite having already qualified for AFCON as hosts, McCarthy and his technical team have faced intense scrutiny over the team's performance. The criticism reached fever pitch after the defeat to his home country.

Captain Calls For Reform

Meanwhile, Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has called on football administrators to put their house in order. He warned that off-pitch challenges are directly affecting the team's progress in African football.

"Not the result we wanted after falling 2-1 to South Africa, and it hurts that we couldn't reward the incredible crowd that turned out in huge numbers to back us," Olunga told Kenya's Star newspaper. "If we truly want Kenyan football to progress, the federation must put its house in order. Off-pitch issues are directly affecting our game, and we all hope to see better management and structure in the coming year. Kenyan football deserves nothing less.

" The defeat leaves South Africa at the top of Group D, with Guinea second on one point behind. Kenya sit third with two points, while Eritrea are bottom with one point. McCarthy's future with the Harambee Stars remains uncertain, with reports suggesting he may have cut his stay in the country short after his out-of-line rant.