Benni McCarthy says Mofokeng proved Hugo Broos wrong with Union SG form

Benni McCarthy says Relebohile Mofokeng has proven Hugo Broos wrong after his strong start at Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, where he has five goals and four assists in 17 matches.

Relebohile Mofokeng has proved Hugo Broos wrong by adapting quickly to the Belgian Pro League, according to Kenya coach Benni McCarthy. The 21-year-old midfielder joined Royal Union Saint-Gilloise from Orlando Pirates in July after impressing for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Broos, who retired from coaching after the global showpiece, had said Mofokeng would need at least six months to become acclimatised to European conditions and the physical demands of Belgian football. Mofokeng has made an immediate impression, playing matches, scoring and setting up goals, and creating the most chances in the early stages of the Uefa Europa League with 15 in four games. In 17 matches in all competitions, he has scored five goals and produced four assists.

Also read Bafana Bafana face Benni McCarthy's Kenya in AFCON qualifier at Orlando Amstel Arena

McCarthy, now head coach of Kenya, spoke about Mofokeng ahead of Kenya's back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa. The first match is at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday, with the return leg in Nairobi next Tuesday. The biggest compliment I can give to the boy is that he proved Hugo Broos wrong, McCarthy said in an interview with SportyTV.

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Broos doubted Mofokeng European standards

Broos was highly critical of him thinking that he was too small and would not be up to European standards. He has gone there and proven him wrong with four goals and a couple of assists so early in the season. He has proved the biggest critic wrong and that is what I am the most proud of. It shows he is South African and he is a survivor.

You can put him in an uncomfortable situation and he comes out on top. He just has to continue working hard and keep on believing in himself. Unfortunately, they did not make it for the Champions League but they are in the Europa League. This is a great stepping stone for him.

He plays for a team that is always in the hunt for the Belgian title. Mofokeng has also been important for Bafana Bafana. He played a key role in three successive wins last month, including back-to-back qualifier victories over Guinea and Eritrea. He has reportedly attracted attention from bigger European teams like Bayer Leverkusen and SC Freiburg in Germany, LOSC Lille in France and Brighton and Hove Albion in England.

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Kenya face South Africa qualifiers

Now South Africa face Kenya in the two Afcon qualifiers, starting at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday before the return leg in Nairobi next Tuesday. McCarthy will lead Kenya against his home country, where he remains the all-time top scorer with 31 goals. McCarthy also said Mofokeng must not become complacent. He urged the youngster to finish the season strongly and potentially attract clubs that could see him feature in the Champions League next season.

The focus now shifts to the qualifiers, where Mofokeng will try to help South Africa and McCarthy will try to stop him. Both matches will test Mofokeng's growing reputation and McCarthy's ability to organise Kenya against his home nation. Mofokeng's early success in Belgium has answered questions about whether he could adapt abroad, and his form has made him a key figure for his club.