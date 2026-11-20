Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy reveals unpaid wages and logistical failures hindering Kenya's preparations for AFCON 2027.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has publicly addressed the severe structural and financial difficulties currently plaguing the Kenya national football team. Speaking directly to supporters, the former South African international coach explained that while the team is making progress on the pitch, off-field issues including unpaid salaries and poor logistics are significantly hindering performance.

Financial Delays and Logistical Failures

McCarthy detailed a series of critical administrative failures involving the Football Kenya Federation that have disrupted squad cohesion. He revealed that players were owed money by the federation, a situation that nearly led to strike action before matches were played. The financial negligence extended to the coaching staff, with members of the technical team going months without receiving their due compensation.

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These monetary disputes were compounded by severe logistical nightmares during training camps. McCarthy described instances where the squad lacked adequate nutritional standards and faced accommodation issues. In one specific incident, the players were left without transport to return to their hotel after training sessions, highlighting the chaotic management of their daily needs.

Coaching Staff Defense and Team Resilience

Amidst these operational crises, McCarthy firmly defended his goalkeeping coach Moneeb Josephs against recent allegations. He rejected claims that Josephs had made a racist remark toward a content creator, labeling the accusations as unfounded and warning against the careless distribution of such serious charges. McCarthy emphasized that irresponsible reporting damages the integrity of the coaching department and the team.

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Despite these distractions, McCarthy praised the resilience shown by the Harambee Stars during recent fixtures. He cited the character displayed in a 2-2 away draw and a 2-1 home defeat against South Africa, a team ranked significantly higher and coming off a World Cup appearance. He acknowledged that while individual mistakes were costly, the players competed with determination and pride.

Strategic Outlook for AFCON 2027

The coach stressed that his primary objective is ensuring the team is fully prepared for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, an event Kenya is co-hosting with regional neighbors. He argued that the current period of testing tactical approaches and assessing players in competitive environments is essential for building a squad capable of competing on the continental stage. The goal is not just participation, but making the country proud on home soil.

McCarthy concluded by urging patience and collective effort from fans to help improve conditions. He believes that addressing the grievances of players and staff is a necessary step toward long-term success. His message remains that true progress will be measured by performance when the tournament arrives, rather than immediate results in recent friendlies or qualifiers.