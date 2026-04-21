Bennet Bailey Faces Steep Challenges in Bid to Unseat SAFA President Danny Jordaan

SAFA vice-president Bennet Bailey has announced his intent to run for the presidency against Danny Jordaan, though experts warn that deep-seated structural issues and regional manipulation may hinder his campaign.

The South African Football Association ( SAFA ) recently held its inaugural National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this past Saturday, a gathering marked by the appointment of new vice presidents and a technical director. The session featured notable figures including CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, newly appointed technical director Walter Steenbok, President Danny Jordaan , and vice presidents Bennet Bailey , Natasha Tsichlas, and Linda Zwane.

However, the event was overshadowed by the bold announcement from Bennet Bailey, who declared his intention to challenge Danny Jordaan for the presidency during the upcoming September elective congress. This move signals a significant rift within the upper echelons of South African football governance, as Bailey aims to lead the organization in a new direction, citing a desperate need for change in leadership. Despite Bailey's enthusiasm, former SAFA CEO Dennis Mumble has expressed profound skepticism regarding the feasibility of the bid. Mumble argues that with less than six months remaining until the elections, the window for effective campaigning is rapidly closing. More importantly, he highlights the systemic issues within SAFA, alleging that regional elections are often pre-determined and manipulated to favor the incumbent. According to Mumble, the committee members deployed to oversee regional processes frequently operate with an implicit bias toward those sympathetic to Jordaan, who is currently pushing for an unprecedented fourth term. He explicitly stated that the current SAFA constitution is fundamentally flawed and necessitates urgent amendment to ensure any degree of transparency, suggesting that Bailey faces an uphill battle against a machine designed to maintain the status quo. In response to these criticisms, Bailey remains defiant, drawing on his history of activism during the apartheid era to justify his resolve. He acknowledges the formidable nature of the challenges ahead but maintains that he is fully prepared for the fight, regardless of the potential for failure. Bailey describes his campaign as a long-distance marathon, noting that it is far too early to predict an outcome based on the initial stages of his candidacy. He emphasizes that his primary goal is to rehabilitate the SAFA brand, transforming it into an organization that truly serves the interests of the people rather than individual agendas. Bailey is the latest high-ranking official to challenge the status quo, following in the footsteps of Ria Ledwaba, who was ousted after her own attempt to lead the association several years ago. As the September congress approaches, the football community remains focused on whether Bailey can successfully navigate these institutional complexities or if the structural barriers will secure yet another term for Jordaan





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SAFA Danny Jordaan Bennet Bailey South African Football Election

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