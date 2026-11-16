Benni McCarthy believes Lyle Foster has the qualities to break his Bafana Bafana all-time scoring record of 31 goals as South Africa prepare to face Kenya in an Afcon qualifier in Nairobi.

Bafana Bafana legend and Kenya coach Benni McCarthy is convinced that Lyle Foster will one day break his Bafana all-time top scorer record. McCarthy found the back of the net 31 times in 80 games in a Bafana shirt, making him the all-time leading scorer.

McCarthy Predicts Lyle Foster Will Break Bafana Record

The 26-year-old Foster, who is expected to play a key role when Bafana face McCarthy's Harambee Stars in an Afcon qualifier in Nairobi on Tuesday, boasts 10 goals from 23 appearances. McCarthy said he had long believed Foster could take his name off the record books. Lyle is finding his footing again. He is top-notch.

Also read Benni McCarthy vows Kenya will attack Bafana Bafana in Nairobi Afcon qualifier

I said a long time ago that if there is a player who has got the qualities to take my name off the record books, it could be Lyle, McCarthy said. He has got the ability, and aura. But he needs the service, and the team to play for him, and Iqraam Rayners as well. You have got to play to the strengths of the strikers; if you do not, it becomes difficult for them to score goals, McCarthy said.

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Foster is on loan at US Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamo from English second-tier outfit Burnley. He provided a brilliant assist for Relebohile Mofokeng to net Bafana's second goal in Friday's 2-all draw against McCarthy's Kenya at Orlando Amstel Arena. South Africa remain top of Group D of these qualifiers for next year's Afcon, to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in the Pamoja region.

Bafana are one point ahead of Guinea in Group D, where only one team will qualify since Kenya have already earned their spot in the finals by virtue of being one of the hosts. Foster's form and fitness will be central to South Africa's hopes of staying ahead in the group and sealing a place at the tournament.

Group D Qualification Stakes Remain Tight for Bafana

McCarthy's Kenya side have already secured their place as co-hosts, but the former Bafana striker still wants a strong showing against his home nation. The presence of Foster and Iqraam Rayners gives South Africa two forward options, though McCarthy stressed the team must supply them properly. Foster's assist on Friday showed his value beyond scoring, linking play and creating for teammates such as Mofokeng.

Bafana will need similar contributions in Nairobi if they are to take another step toward the finals. The record held by McCarthy has stood since his playing days, when he became the most prolific scorer in Bafana history with 31 goals in 80 caps. Foster, with 10 goals in 23 appearances, is still far from that mark, but McCarthy believes the potential is there.

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The coming qualifier offers Foster another chance to add to his tally and help South Africa maintain its position at the top of Group D. South Africa's lead over Guinea is narrow, making every match important as only one team will qualify from the group. Kenya's automatic spot as a host means the race in Group D is effectively between Bafana and Guinea for the single qualifying place.

Houston Dynamo Loan Boosts Foster International Prospects

McCarthy's comments add extra interest to Tuesday's match, as he faces the country he represented with such distinction. Foster's loan spell at Houston Dynamo has given him regular playing time in MLS, and he will hope to carry that form into the international fixture. Bafana's coaching staff will look to use Foster's strengths, with McCarthy noting that strikers need service to thrive.

The 2-all draw on Friday left South Africa still in control of the group, but a win in Nairobi would strengthen their grip. Foster's assist for Mofokeng was one of the highlights of the match at Orlando Amstel Arena. McCarthy's praise for Foster also extended to Rayners, suggesting South Africa have multiple attacking threats Kenya must watch.

The record of 31 goals in 80 games remains the benchmark for Bafana strikers, and McCarthy's words will fuel debate about when, not if, Foster might surpass it. For now, Foster's focus will be on Tuesday's qualifier and helping South Africa take another step toward the Afcon finals.