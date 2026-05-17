Benjamin Netanyahu's Call for Gradual Reduction in US Military Aid Increases Strategic Flexibility, But Full Break Unlikely

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's call to gradually end Israel's reliance on US military aid aims to boost strategic flexibility, but a full break from Washington's support is not expected anytime soon. The US currently provides Israel with $3.8 billion annually under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2016.

JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's call to gradually end Israel's reliance on US military aid could boost strategic flexibility , analysts said, though a full break from Washington's support remains unlikely anytime soon.

The United States currently provides Israel with $3.8 billion annually under a 10-year memorandum of understanding signed in 2016 under Barack Obama's administration. Negotiations on the next agreement, which would cover the period from 2028 onwards, are expected to begin in the coming months. But last week, Netanyahu said he had urged US President Donald Trump to gradually reduce this support to 'zero'





eNCA / 🏆 49. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Benjamin Netanyahu US Military Aid To Israel Israeli Military Historian Danny Orbach Domestic Weapons Production Critical Raw Material Reserves Arrow Missile-Defence System Strategic Flexibility Geopolitical Reality National Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rwanda: Senators Call for Increased Funding for Roads, Genocide Survivors' HomesSenators have called for increased budget allocations for transport infrastructure, industrial parks, maintenance of Genocide memorial and houses for survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Read more »

South Africa: No Plan to Review SA's Coal Exports to Israel, Says Parks TauThe minister says sanctions against Israel would violate World Trade Organisation principles

Read more »

Palestinian Demonstrators React to Israel's Gaza Attacks at Annual EventOn Nakba Day, Palestinian demonstrators avoid Israeli fire and tear gas while organizing a global event against the displacement and dispossession of Palestinians during the 1948 war.

Read more »

Israel says Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strikeIsrael said Saturday it had killed Hamas armed wing chief Ezzedine Al-Haddad in an airstrike in Gaza the previous day, describing him as a key architect of the October 7 attacks.

Read more »