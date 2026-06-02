Beneficiation Scheme Signed for Kruger National Park Land Claimants

Minister Willie Aucamp signed Beneficiation Scheme agreements with land claimants of Kruger National Park, marking a decade of negotiations and integrating historically dispossessed communities into conservation-led development.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment , Willie Aucamp, signed the Beneficiation Scheme agreements with land claimants of the Kruger National Park last weekend. This step, marking a decade of negotiations, is a key component of the Settlement Agreements established between the government and various communities struggling with historical land dispossession.

Accompanied by the Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mzwanele Nyhontso, the signing occurred just before the official launch of the park's centenary celebrations. The centenary is more than a celebratory occasion; it serves as a reminder of a century of conservation while paving the way for a more inclusive, future-oriented developmental approach. The signing represents the culmination of thoughtful partnership, opportunity, and shared value between these communities and the Kruger National Park, as Aucamp announced.

He emphasized the importance of structured access to both commercial and non-commercial opportunities for previously land dispossessed communities. These opportunities will manifest through investments, employment, and entrepreneurial ventures linked to the park's extensive economy. The Beneficiation Scheme provides frameworks for participation in various facets, including concessions, enterprise and supply development, as well as skills transfer and bursary funding for community members.

In its proper execution, the scheme guarantees the continued safeguarding of the Kruger National Park, ensuring that while land claimants benefit from their ancestral land, they will not be required to reside within the park itself. This initiative, described by Minister Aucamp as a reflection of a broader, systematic approach, seeks to integrate historically dispossessed communities into the fabric of conservation-led development perpetually.

The Minister stressed the value of fostering robust, mutually beneficial relationships with surrounding communities, stating that conservation must be a driver of development and that communities must see themselves in the value that flows from these landscapes. Aligning seamlessly with the transformation agenda of SANParks and national development priorities, the Beneficiation Scheme is a response to the pressing need for greater participation in the conservation sector.

It promotes local enterprise growth, job creation, and resilience within communities, benefiting both people and the environment. Developed through thorough consultation with stakeholders and community leadership, the scheme introduces governance measures to ensure accountability, transparency, and fairness.

Moreover, it supports beneficiaries in establishing viable and competitive enterprises over the long term. Complementary to ongoing initiatives within the Kruger National Park, the scheme includes skills development programmes, Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME) incubation, and investment in eco-tourism opportunities. Collectively, these efforts aim to unlock the socio-economic potential of the park, while honouring the imperatives of conservation.

The signing marks a historic step towards reconciling conservation with social justice, setting a precedent for other protected areas in South Africa and beyond





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Kruger National Park Beneficiation Scheme Land Reform Conservation Community Development

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