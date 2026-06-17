Ben Youssef warns Chiefs need years of steady recruitment and player retention before title hope

Former co‑coach Khalil Ben Youssef says Kaizer Chiefs are still far from challenging for the Premiership. He calls for realistic expectations, continuous quality signings and keeping key players like Aden McCarthy to build a stable foundation over three to four seasons before a genuine title bid can be made.

Former Kaizer Chiefs co‑coach Khalil Ben Youssef says the Soweto giants remain a long way from mounting a serious title challenge in the Betway Premiership.

Speaking alongside former colleague Cedric Kaze, Ben Youssef reflected on the campaign that saw the club finish third last season, a achievement that marked the best league placing in six years. The two coaches, who departed the club after the season, emphasized that while the team showed flashes of quality, they were not yet prepared to compete for the crown.

Ben Youssef warned that honesty with supporters and a realistic assessment of the squad's capabilities are essential if the club hopes to build a sustainable future. He argued that the club must admit that they played to win but were not ready to win, and that this candid approach will help set a more achievable roadmap for the coming years. The former technician stressed that long‑term stability and consistent recruitment are the cornerstones of any future title bid.

He explained that a steady flow of quality signings, combined with a commitment to keep the core group of players intact, will gradually elevate the team's standards. In his view, if Chiefs maintain a coherent recruitment strategy for a period of three to four seasons, the side will evolve into a genuine contender.

He also highlighted the importance of retaining the same coaching staff and preserving a clear playing philosophy, noting that continuity in these areas fosters a winning mentality that cannot be built overnight. By keeping the same coach, maintaining the same style of play, and fostering the same mental approach, the club can create an environment where success becomes inevitable rather than accidental. Ben Youssef also cautioned against the loss of key personnel, using defender Aden McCarthy as a cautionary example.

McCarthy featured in the majority of matches last season and was regarded as one of the premier defenders in the league. His departure, according to Ben Youssef, left a noticeable void that underlines the risk of letting vital contributors walk away. The former coach argued that replacing a player who contributed to sixty or seventy percent of the team's minutes is not a simple task and that such exits can derail any long‑term planning.

While Kaizer Chiefs have yet to announce a successor to Ben Youssef and Kaze, the message from the former coaching duo is clear: a blend of prudent recruitment, player retention, and strategic continuity is required before the Amakhosi can realistically aspire to lift the Premiership trophy





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