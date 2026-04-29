Ben Youssef: Chiefs Focused on Performance, Not the Title Race

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef emphasizes the team's commitment to winning their own matches and improving performance, dismissing concerns about influencing the Betway Premiership title outcome. The team prepares to face Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has emphatically stated that the team's primary focus remains on securing victories in their own matches, rather than influencing the outcome of the Betway Premiership title race.

As Amakhosi prepare to face Bloemfontein Celtic, known as Siwelele, at the Free State Stadium on Wednesday, April 29th, Ben Youssef underscored a commitment to performance and results, dismissing any concern over who ultimately claims the league championship. This stance comes after a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates on Sunday, April 26th, a result that, while not securing the title for Chiefs, significantly impacted the championship battle, leaving Pirates just one point ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns with a game in hand.

Despite this influence, Ben Youssef is resolute in prioritizing Chiefs' own objectives. The Glamour Boys, while currently holding a five-point lead over AmaZulu for a coveted CAF Confederation Cup spot, have experienced a slight dip in form, failing to secure a win in their last two matches.

However, their seven-match unbeaten streak demonstrates a level of consistency that Ben Youssef aims to maintain. The upcoming fixture against Sundowns on May 6th presents an opportunity for Chiefs to directly impact the title race, but the Algerian coach insists their attention is solely on their own performance. He views each game as a crucial cup tie, emphasizing the importance of maximizing points accumulation and assessing their final league position at the season's conclusion.

The team’s defensive solidity has been a key factor in their recent form, boasting the fifth-best defensive record in the league, conceding only 17 goals. Captain Pogiso Sanoka, a consistent presence in the backline, has been instrumental in securing 11 clean sheets, starting 18 of their league matches and missing only three. The focus on individual game performance and defensive stability highlights the pragmatic approach adopted by the coaching duo of Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

Siwelele, currently positioned 11th in the league standings, are not yet entirely safe from relegation despite establishing an eight-point buffer over the drop zone following a goalless draw against Golden Arrows on April 24th. However, their recent form has been concerning, with only three points collected from their last four matches and a mere single goal scored during that period.

The reverse fixture between the two sides on October 22nd ended in a 0-0 stalemate, marking the first encounter since Siwelele’s acquisition of SuperSport United. Lehlohonolo Seema’s team will be looking to improve their attacking output and secure their league status. Within the Chiefs squad, Wandile Duba has emerged as a promising talent, demonstrating his attacking prowess on the right flank.

His assist for Pule Mmodi’s goal against Pirates showcased his creative ability, adding to his recent contributions of two goals against Magesi and one against Orbit College, resulting in four goal involvements in his last six appearances. Ben Youssef’s unwavering focus on internal improvement and the emergence of young players like Duba suggest a long-term vision for the club, independent of the immediate title race





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