The Belt and Road News Network reaches 327 media members from 120 countries during its fourth council meeting in Fuzhou, China. Key figures discuss global cooperation.

Representatives from thirty-eight media organizations gathered in Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian Province on Tuesday, to strategize the future direction of the Belt and Road News Network. This China-led coalition of international media outlets convened to map out operational improvements and strengthen diplomatic ties between participating nations.

Network Growth and Strategic Expansion

The Belt and Road News Network now counts three hundred twenty-seven media members representing one hundred twenty countries. People's Daily, which chairs the network, presented the third council work report detailing this significant expansion since the council took office in August two thousand twenty-four. The report highlighted that the organization has rallied media from participating countries around practical cooperation while innovating its approach to journalism.

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This growth represents a widening of both size and coverage for the network. The chair characterized the Belt and Road News Network as an established platform for international media cooperation. It was also described as a flagship public diplomacy brand operating under the broader Belt and Road Initiative framework. These characterizations reflect the internal perspective of the network leadership regarding its global standing.

Forum Delegates and Government Statistics

The council meeting coincided with the opening of the two thousand twenty-six Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road in Fuzhou. More than two hundred delegates from one hundred eighty-two media outlets and institutions across one hundred countries attended this concurrent event. People's Daily has organized nine such forums since the inaugural event in two thousand fourteen.

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Hu Heping, executive deputy head of the Communist Party Central Publicity Department, addressed the forum attendees with specific data regarding the initiative's reach. He stated that the Belt and Road Initiative now includes one hundred fifty signatory countries and thirty international organizations. Furthermore, he noted that these partnerships have produced more than four thousand cooperation projects. These figures represent official Chinese government statistics cited during the proceedings.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Media Diversity

Viasen Soobramoney, chief executive of South Africa's Independent Media, offered a contrasting viewpoint focused on narrative diversity. Independent Media served as a founding signatory of the first council joint statement when the network launched in two thousand nineteen. Soobramoney argued that a fairer world requires a diversity of voices and mutual respect among journalists.

He emphasized that the network can facilitate this fairness by strengthening connections between diverse media organizations. According to Soobramoney, the platform should make room for stories that might otherwise go unheard by mainstream audiences. His comments highlight the importance of balancing centralized coordination with independent journalistic perspectives within the coalition.

Future Initiatives and Council Roster

Delegates reached broad consensus on improving the quality of the network's work through several key directives. They agreed to stay true to the founding mission, learn from one another to promote exchanges among civilizations, and deepen cooperation to bring together strengths from many sides. The group also discussed responding to changes brought by intelligent technologies in modern journalism.

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The meeting published the roster of the fourth council, which comprises forty-two media organizations from twenty-six countries. Members pledged to better run the international Silk Road Awards and strengthen people-to-the-people bonds between countries. They committed to working together as chroniclers, promoters, and builders of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The collective declaration aimed to keep the Silk Road spirit alive while contributing to a community with a shared future for humanity. Participants stated their intent to deepen understanding and friendship among peoples globally. These efforts are directed toward supporting world peace and prosperity through enhanced media collaboration and cultural exchange.