88-year-old man killed in Eversdal, son arrested and due in Bellville court

An 88-year-old man was allegedly tortured and killed by his 53-year-old son in Eversdal, Bellville. The son was arrested and is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Thursday.

An 88-year-old man was allegedly tortured and murdered by his 53-year-old son at a residence in Eversdal, Bellville, in the Western Cape. The son was arrested and will appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, at about 18:55 at a property on Eversdal Road in the Stellenberg Gardens area. Police confirmed they are investigating a case of murder. Titanium Securitas Medical Response said it received an urgent request for an ambulance at approximately 19:15 on Tuesday following reports of a serious assault at a residence in Eversdal. The private security company's medical response team arrived at the scene at about 7:15pm.

Also read Eversdal community shaken after 88-year-old man allegedly killed by son

Elderly Man Found Dead in Wheelie Bin, Son Arrested

Upon arrival, the team found the elderly man with no signs of life. According to preliminary information gathered at the scene, the victim was allegedly tortured and killed by his son, who reportedly placed his father's body inside a wheelie bin. Western Cape police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirmed the incident to IOL. Gwala said the 88-year-old man had allegedly been assaulted to death by his son.

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This office confirms that Durbanville police are investigating a case of murder following an incident that occurred at Eversdal Road, Stellenberg Gardens on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, at about 18:55, Gwala said. According to reports, an 88-year-old man was assaulted to death by his son. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. Gwala added that the suspect was arrested for murder and will appear before the Bellville Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police Investigate Circumstances of Fatal Assault

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the South African Police Service. The arrest followed the discovery of the man's body at the residence. The motive for the killing has not been released by authorities. Police have not provided further details on the circumstances leading to the assault.

The case has shocked the local community in Eversdal, a suburb of Bellville. Titanium Securitas Medical Response posted a statement about the incident on Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing. No additional information about the suspect or the victim has been released by police at this time.