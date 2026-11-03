Chippa United Beat Stellenbosch 2-0 as Truter Thanks Chair Mpengesi for Support

Chippa United coach Brandon Truter credits chair Siviwe Mpengesi's visit for the team's 2-0 win over Stellenbosch, while hitting back at media calls for his dismissal.

Chippa United coach Brandon Truter has welcomed the support from club chair Siviwe Mpengesi, saying it gave the team confidence before their 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch at the weekend.

Before the match against Stellies at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday, Mpengesi visited the club to reaffirm his support. Truter said that gave them a different energy as they registered their second victory. The Chilli Boys are now seventh on the log table with 11 points from nine matches, and Truter is pleased with where they are. He said the chairman's visit was a turning point for the squad.

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It was a difficult week for us and an enlightening one, the chairman visited us and he just reaffirmed his belief in the squad and belief in everybody, Truter said. And that gave us a bit of confidence and from there the training was good and the preparations were well and the boys knew what they had to do against Stellenbosch.

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Truter Hits Back At Media

Thanks to their effort we were disciplined in defence; the guys worked their socks off for those results and the biggest obstacle for us now is how we will manage it, he added. Truter also launched an attack on the media, claiming they were trying to force him out of his position when results were not coming. He said he does not read much of what is said, but when he has time, he sees calls for his firing.

There has been a lot said in the media about me still being around at Chippa. I don't really read much of what's said in the media, but when I have time, I see that they are saying I should've been fired, he said. But Chippa last season, how many points did they have? They had one, so where are we now and how is the start?

The media is driving the narrative that I should be fired. Yes, there is pressure, we need to win and we are entertainers as well. But sometimes we need to be mindful of how we do things. At Chippa there is a culture where we are trying to end the stigma that's around the media.

Chippa Maintains Momentum

The team is doing well at the moment and there's progress. Truter emphasized that the squad remains focused despite external criticism. The coach highlighted the importance of managing the current momentum as the biggest challenge. He noted that the players worked hard and were disciplined in defence to secure the result.

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Chippa's next match is against Kaizer Chiefs on November 28 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Truter will be hoping to build on the win and continue climbing the log table.