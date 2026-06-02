Belgium Beat Croatia 2-0 in Pre-World Cup Friendly

Belgium defeated Croatia 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly match in Rijeka, with Romelu Lukaku scoring on his return after a year-long injury layoff. The match marked the end of Croatia's World Cup preparations as they prepare to host Slovenia on Sunday.

Napoli forward Romelu Lukaku scored on his first international appearance in more than a year as Belgium beat Croatia 2-0 on Tuesday in Rijeka in a pre-World Cup friendly.

Lukaku found the net in the 96th minute, having been missing since September 2025 due to injury in the Red Devils' penultimate match before their tournament opener against Egypt on June 15. Croatia, World Cup semifinalists in 2022, and a strong side including captain Luka Modric wearing a mask due to injury, end their own World Cup preparations by hosting Slovenia on Sunday.

On the Adriatic coast, Lukaku was named on the bench with coach Rudi Garcia starting Atalanta midfielder Charles De Ketelaere in the attacking role. Garcia's side led 1-0 at the break thanks to an effort from Aston Villa playmaker Youri Tielemans after 38 minutes. A shot from Modric just before the interval was Croatia's biggest chance of the first half before Osasuna striker Ante Budimir hit the bar near the hour mark.

Belgium doubled their lead in injury time as Lukaku claimed his 90th international goal before they host Tunisia on Saturday. Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access. All matches are also available to stream on supported packages, ensuring flexible viewing options wherever you are. With DStv Stream, you can follow every match anytime, anywhere. Download the app and enjoy seamless live streaming on the go





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