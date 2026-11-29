Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber confirms Beitbridge refugee reception office opens before December end, shifting asylum processing to border points.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has confirmed that the first relocated refugee reception office will become operational in Beitbridge before the end of December. This strategic move is designed to shift asylum processing responsibilities closer to South Africa's international borders. The government intends to implement this change as part of a broader initiative to streamline immigration controls and reform the national asylum system.

Beitbridge Office Operational Timeline

Minister Schreiber announced this development during his address to the National Council of Provinces. He stated that the initial phase of relocating the Tshwane Refugee Reception Office is progressing according to schedule. The plan involves moving these facilities in distinct phases to ensure operational continuity. The first temporary office at the northern border crossing is expected to start processing claims by the end of the current month.

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Border Processing Policy Shift

The primary objective of this relocation is to bring asylum processing closer to the points where individuals enter the country. This approach aims to prevent applicants from traveling inland before lodging their initial claims. The strategy follows earlier announcements made on June 7 regarding the shift of refugee reception offices to ports of entry. On November 19, the Minister had previously indicated that the Beitbridge facility would be operational by December 11.

Funding and Organizational Capacity

Minister Schreiber explained that the initial costs for this relocation are being covered through internal reprioritization within the department. The department has also submitted a business case to National Treasury for additional funding requests. There have been encouraging indications in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement that further resources might be made available. However, the Minister warned that adequate resourcing for the Border Management Authority is critical for this transition to succeed.

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BMA Challenges and Police Coordination

The South African Police Service and the Border Management Authority face shifting responsibilities under the new plan. ANC MP Nombuso Mtolo raised concerns during the National Council of Provinces session about transferring policing functions at ports of entry. Schreiber emphasized the need to prioritize the Border Management Authority in the next budget cycle while ensuring the police service remains fully capacitated. The Border Management Authority is currently operating with a significant vacancy rate, with only 2,146 officers deployed across its four regions.

Backlog Reduction and Digital Systems

Longstanding delays in processing asylum applications remain a major challenge for the department. New digital platforms and additional capacity are being introduced to reduce the backlog and shorten waiting times for decision outcomes. The department has begun implementing an online asylum registration system to improve efficiency. Applicants are still required to undergo biometric verification in person at designated refugee reception offices to ensure security and accuracy in the registration process.