Being Uninsurable: What You Need to Know

Insurance companies can deem individuals uninsurable due to various reasons, forcing them to pay high premiums or seek alternative coverage. Sibongile's story highlights the challenges of being uninsurable, and experts weigh in on the concept and how to improve one's risk profile.

A number of people are being rejected by insurance companies for failure to comply and being negligent in their applications. Did you know that you can be deemed uninsurable by insurance companies and be forced to pay astronomical premiums just to stay covered and to protect your assets?

Sibongile's previous car was written off after its headlights were stolen, and she was surprised when her insurer deemed her uninsurable when she wanted to insure her new vehicle. They told her she'd have to pay a premium of about R8,000 for one-month for the car and thereafter look for another insurance provider. They said she had become a risky client due to two prior claims for concealed water leaks and the resultant damage to her bedroom cupboards.

She had lodged three separate claims in three years, which led to her being an undesirable client, so she was told. Desperate and worried about driving around in an uninsured vehicle, Sibongile would spend the following week sourcing a new insurer. They closed their doors on her though some companies refused to even provide a quote. A couple of companies gave astronomical quotes of about R7,000 per month for the vehicle.

Eventually, one insurer gave her a lesser, reasonable price of R3,000 she hesitantly accepted as she was desperate. Sowetan Consumer approached some insurance companies to find out more about the concept of being uninsurable. Uninsurable usually means an insurer is not able to offer you cover for a specific risk at that point in time. This can happen if the insurer believes the risk is too high, too uncertain, involves illegal activity, or has not been honestly represented.

This is not common. Most people can get insurance, although your premium, excess or cover terms may differ depending on your risk profile. You are more likely to be declined if there is a pattern of unpaid premiums, repeated or suspicious claims, previous cancellations, non-disclosure, or a payment or credit history that raises concerns about whether premiums will be paid consistently.

Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance, explained that non-disclosure or misrepresentation such as failing to disclose previous claims, prior policy cancellations, criminal history or material information relating to insured assets or risks may also include being listed on industry databases such as fraud registers. This can happen if premiums are not paid, resulting in policies lapsing or being cancelled.

Rudolf Britz, chief commercial officer at Momentum Insure, compared insurance to a stokvel, saying that when one person erodes the fund frequently and inadvertently proves that they intentionally want to do so, they become a burden on the entire fund. It is then in the best interest of all participants in the fund that the bad apple be removed. The alternative is that everyone's premiums go up to fund the losses, which are often behaviour-related or not real at all.

To improve their risk profile, consumers can install vehicle tracking devices where required, park vehicles in secure areas and ensure appropriate home security measures are in place. Maintaining policy continuity by avoiding lapses due to unpaid premiums and building a positive insurance track record over time is also crucial. Being fully transparent and disclosing all relevant information, including prior claims history and any changes in insured risk, such as relocation or changes in vehicle usage, is also essential.

Dr Hardy Ncube, head of personal products at Standard Insurance Limited, suggested that consumers read and understand policy terms and conditions to ensure a full understanding of the scope of cover, policy obligations and claims processes. Using a broker where appropriate can also assist clients in structuring suitable cover, accessing multiple insurers and securing insurance aligned to their specific risk profile.

Sowetan Consumer asked how this can be rectified from the consumer's point of view and what are the timeframes to fix it. It depends on why you were declined. If the issue is incorrect or incomplete information, it can often be fixed quickly by providing the correct details or supporting documents. If it relates to missed payments, you may need to settle what is owed and rebuild a clean payment record over time.

If the issue is repeated claims, you may need to show that the risk has improved, for example by improving security or repairing maintenance problems. If the issue is fraud or dishonesty, it is much more serious and may be difficult to fix.





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Insurance Uninsurable Risk Profile Premiums Claims Fraud Dishonesty Non-Disclosure Misrepresentation

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