South Africa Holds Municipal Elections as 1.4 Million Cast Special Votes

South Africa's municipal elections proceed after 1,425,942 special votes were cast, with government and parliamentary leaders urging citizens to vote and warning against misinformation.

South Africa's two-day special voting process concluded on Tuesday with a total of 1,425,942 special votes cast across Monday and Tuesday ahead of the main election day.

Government Urges High Voter Turnout

The government thanked South Africans who participated in the special voting process and urged all eligible citizens to turn out in numbers on Wednesday to cast their ballots. The right to vote was a hard-won victory for South Africans, said deputy government spokesperson William Baloyi. Participating in elections is one of the most important ways South Africans can exercise and protect democracy, he said.

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The municipal elections are a key indicator of how South Africa's democracy is growing stronger by giving citizens a voice in decisions that affect service delivery and their communities' future. By participating in the municipal elections, you are exercising your fundamental democratic right and helping to shape the future of your community. Baloyi advised voters to arrive early at their voting stations to avoid unforeseen weather disruptions as forecasts indicate isolated showers in parts of the country.

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Voters Must Bring Valid ID Documents

Voters are reminded to bring a valid, acceptable form of identification when going to vote. Take your Smart ID card, green barcoded ID book or a valid temporary identity document. Baloyi warned the public against spreading misinformation and fabricated claims, urging citizens to report any instances to the independent platform handling digital election-related complaints.

Government cautions against the deliberate circulation of unsubstantiated allegations, fabricated election results, manipulated videos and misleading claims intended to discredit the IEC or create unnecessary public anxiety, he said. Your vote is your voice. Never underestimate the power of your vote. Parliament and political leaders have also made a final call for eligible citizens to participate in the local government elections.

Parliament Leaders Stress Informed Voting Choices

Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane urged South Africans to familiarise themselves with the candidates contesting in their municipalities so they can make informed decisions at the ballot box. The presiding officers emphasise that voting is not only about electing councillors, but also about determining who will represent communities, oversee municipal service delivery and hold municipal administrations accountable, parliament said in a statement.

They encourage voters to familiarise themselves with the candidates and political parties contesting the elections and to make informed choices based on the needs and aspirations of their communities. The IEC warned political parties to stop campaigning at midnight ahead of polling day and concluded special voting as 1.4-million South Africans cast ballots ahead of election day. The government's message comes amid concerns about low voter turnout.

Concerns Mount Over Declining Election Turnout

Good Governance Africa recorded municipal election turnout falling from 58% in 2016 to 46% in 2021. Another decline is possible, not inevitable. Broken promises have made the ballot feel less like an instrument of change than a receipt for disappointment. But choosing not to vote because politicians are all the same will not punish failed politicians in the way frustrated citizens hope.

It will merely leave the choice of who governs to somebody else. And govern they will. It will not matter whether some people voted for them or not, they will still assume office and govern. The danger of withdrawal is not theoretical.

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For young people asking why they should elect adults who keep letting them down, the answer cannot be another lecture about gratitude. Yet a vote is not an expression of affection for politicians. It is a tool for choosing representatives, withholding support and making failure carry an electoral cost. That is an argument for greater scrutiny of parties and their agreements, not for giving those negotiations an even narrower democratic foundation.

Accountability must also be fair. In Tshwane, the mayor reported that an independent investigation identified administrative weaknesses, but did not recommend disciplinary proceedings against city manager. Citizens cannot defend the rule of law by discarding it. Voters should insist on credible investigations and lawful consequences, not confuse political accusations with proven wrongdoing.

The central electoral question is therefore not simply who promises to fix a pothole. It is who will protect the institutions responsible for fixing it. They must refuse to shield compromised officials, while respecting due process. A city manager's office must serve residents, never become a gateway through which private networks commandeer public power.

Support should be conditional on integrity, competence and demonstrable service. Tomorrow is not an invitation to trust blindly. It is an opportunity for citizens to choose critically. Not sure what to do at the voting station and beyond?

Here's a beginner's guide to elections. Low voter turnout could leave South Africa's municipalities in the hands of an unrepresentative electorate. Here's why every vote matters. Picture: Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan.