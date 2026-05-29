BDO Highlights Cyber Security as a Leadership Test at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

BDO emphasizes the importance of prioritizing cyber security as a boardroom essential in today's AI-driven threat landscape. The company will participate at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026 to discuss why cyber resilience has become a defining leadership challenge for modern organizations.

BDO is emphasizing the importance of prioritizing cyber security as a boardroom essential rather than a technical checkbox in today's AI-driven threat landscape. The company will participate at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026 to discuss why cyber resilience has become a defining leadership challenge for modern organizations.

Through its participation, BDO will explore how boards, executives, and business leaders must rethink cyber security governance in the face of sophisticated AI-powered attacks and escalating operational risk. According to Khaya Mbanga, Chief Information and Digital Officer at BDO, cyber security is no longer a technical concern managed within IT departments but has become a core business risk with direct implications for operational continuity, regulatory compliance, stakeholder trust, and long-term organizational resilience.

Recent global research shows that weekly cyber attacks per organization have more than doubled over the past four years, while many security budgets have remained under pressure. At the same time, generative AI technologies are enabling cyber criminals to launch highly personalized phishing campaigns, create convincing deepfakes, and automate attacks at unprecedented scale and speed.

BDO believes that this rapidly evolving environment requires organizations to shift from viewing cyber security as a protective wall to treating it as a culture of preparedness embedded across the enterprise. The company will highlight several critical forces reshaping enterprise cyber risk, including the rise of AI-accelerated attacks, growing supply chain vulnerabilities, and the global cyber security skills shortage. BDO also believes that security governance must now extend beyond the technology function and become a permanent boardroom priority.

International frameworks such as the UK National Cyber Security Centre guidance and NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 increasingly position cyber security governance as a leadership responsibility rather than solely an operational function. Locally, evolving regulatory expectations are similarly driving accountability for cyber-risk management to governing bodies and executive leadership teams. As organizations continue to adopt AI technologies and expand digital operations, BDO says security-by-design principles must become embedded into every stage of business transformation.

The company's participation at ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will also focus on practical leadership priorities for organizations seeking to strengthen resilience, including embedding cyber security into procurement and supplier governance, establishing governance frameworks for AI adoption and oversight. According to BDO, organizations that approach cyber security strategically will gain more than improved protection from attacks. They will strengthen stakeholder confidence and establish trust as a long-term competitive advantage.

In today's digital economy, trust is one of the most valuable assets any organization can protect. The businesses that lead in cyber security preparedness will ultimately lead in resilience, reputation, and customer confidence





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Cyber Security Leadership Challenge AI-Driven Threat Landscape Cyber Resilience Boardroom Essential Itweb Security Summit 2026 BDO

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