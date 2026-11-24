Bayern Munich head to Lille in the Champions League amid an injury crisis and a growing controversy over a proposed pay cut for Jamal Musiala, who has a neurological disorder.

Bayern Munich travel to Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday with a firestorm building over star midfielder Jamal Musiala. The club has faced widespread criticism for publicly suggesting the 23-year-old should accept a pay cut due to his neurological disorder.

Bayern need points to reach the top eight and avoid an extra knockout round, while Lille sit 35th in the table. Last season's semi-finalists Bayern limp into the match despite being among the leading contenders. Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane tore a left ankle ligament during Friday's one-all Bundesliga draw with Cologne, ruling him out until February. Musiala returned last week after a two-month absence.

Also read Proteas pace attack turn up the fire to leave World Test Champions in control at Centurion

Bayern Accused Of Pressure Campaign

Club bosses were then accused of launching a coordinated effort to pressure him into accepting a reduced salary. The controversy erupted a day before Bayern announced record revenues of close to a billion euros. In August, Musiala revealed he has a neurological disorder that can cause temporary but treatable seizures after collapsing twice on the field in pre-season.

Advertisement

After his return, club powerbroker Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Sky Germany the midfielder was unlikely to recapture his previous form and should consider a pay cut. If he doesn't return to being the Jamal of old, then we need to have a conversation with his family, with the player, and, above all, with his agency, because, frankly, the current financial figures would no longer be justifiable, Rummenigge said.

His comments echoed those from former president Uli Hoeness and current CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen. On Sunday, player union FIFPRO slammed Bayern, accusing the club of a coordinated campaign to put pressure on Musiala and his representatives to accept a wage cut. A club of Bayern's standing should know better, FIFPRO said. FIFPRO's German counterparts VDV joined the criticism on Monday, saying the comments would leave a lasting impression on Musiala and the club.

Supporters Back Musiala Against Critics

VDV president Carsten Ramelow said, I believe those in charge have scored a real own goal here. World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner Lothar Matthaeus told RTL the club should give Musiala every bit of support and said everything is being placed on Musiala's shoulders. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany and sporting director Max Eberl have publicly backed Musiala.

Kompany, who returned Friday after a month out with meningeal irritation, said, The coach must be the one to believe in the player. And if we manage to bring him back, then everyone wins: the club, the fans, and all of German football. Eberl said Friday he was confident Musiala would return to his best form if given the chance. Bayern's injury crisis gives Musiala an opportunity to show his importance by starring in the coming months.

Advertisement

Injury Crisis Limits Bayern Options

Besides Kane, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Ismael Saibari and captain Manuel Neuer will miss Wednesday's match. Michael Olise and Luis Diaz are injury doubts, leaving 18-year-old winger Lennart Karl as the only recognised fit forward. Musiala has not addressed the controversy directly, but at a fan event this weekend he gave an insight into handling pressure. Asked how he dealt with the weight of expectation, Musiala said, I'm still learning.

Too much pressure isn't good, but a hunger for victory is important.