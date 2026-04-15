Bayern Munich Edges Real Madrid in Thrilling 7-Goal Thriller to Reach Champions League Semis

Bayern Munich secured a dramatic 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in a pulsating Champions League quarter-final second leg, clinching a 6-4 aggregate win and a semi-final berth against Paris Saint-Germain. A late surge from Bayern, featuring goals from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise, overcame Real Madrid's multiple leads in a game marked by an early own goal, stunning free-kick, and back-and-forth scoring.

In a thrilling Champions League quarter-final second leg that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Bayern Munich secured a dramatic 4-3 victory over Real Madrid , advancing to the semi-finals with a 6-4 aggregate triumph. The thrilling encounter at the Allianz Arena set up a mouth-watering tie against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The first half was a whirlwind of action, with Real Madrid, the 15-time European champions, taking the lead on three separate occasions. The match kicked off with a shocker, as Arda Guler capitalized on a misplaced pass from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer just 34 seconds into the game, putting the visitors ahead. Bayern responded swiftly, with Aleksandar Pavlovic equalizing from a Joshua Kimmich corner, though Real's goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was found wanting. However, Guler was not finished, netting his second with a stunning free-kick that Neuer could only get a hand to. Harry Kane then put Bayern back in the driver's seat with a clinical finish, only for Kylian Mbappe to restore parity overall shortly before the break, slotting home after a pass from Vinicius Junior.

The second half saw a tactical shift from Bayern, with Alphonso Davies introduced to add pace to their attack. The game remained a tense affair with chances for both sides. Real Madrid's hopes of a comeback were dealt a significant blow when Eduardo Camavinga received two yellow cards in quick succession, leaving his team a man down with just four minutes remaining. This proved to be the turning point. Luis Diaz broke the deadlock for Bayern with a powerful strike from outside the box that deflected in. With Real pushing desperately for an equalizer, Bayern sealed their passage to the next round in stoppage time. Michael Olise delivered a magnificent curling shot to confirm Bayern's place in the semi-finals.

Joshua Kimmich reflected on the frantic first half, describing it as hectic, but noted that Bayern gained more control in the second period, ultimately securing the win despite not playing their best. He expressed anticipation for the semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain, acknowledging the high level of competition they have faced against the French side in recent years. For Real Madrid, this defeat effectively concludes their season, marking the second consecutive year without a major trophy, given their substantial deficit in La Liga and an earlier Copa del Rey exit. Notably, this was the first time in Real Madrid's storied Champions League history that their starting eleven did not feature a single Spanish player. The pre-match lineup saw several changes from Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Manuel Neuer, despite a strong performance in the first leg, was at fault for the opening goal, mishandling a pass that led directly to Guler's quick finish. Bayern's quick response came from Pavlovic's header. The momentum continued to swing, with Kane's equalizer and Mbappe's rapid response highlighting the attacking prowess on display before halftime. The introduction of Davies at halftime aimed to counter Real's ability to exploit Bayern's high defensive line. The second half saw an increase in danger from Bayern, with Olise forcing a superb save from Lunin. Camavinga's sending off proved a decisive moment, paving the way for Diaz's crucial goal. Olise's late strike then confirmed Bayern's progression, marking their first knockout stage victory over Real Madrid since 2012.





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