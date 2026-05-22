Bayern Munich Coach Kompany: Will Not Proffer Verdict on Season Until After German Cup Final

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany will not be offering any verdict on his teams season until after Saturdays German Cup final against holders VfB Stuttgart, he said on Friday. The Bavarians won the Bundesliga this season with ease but missed out on a potential treble when they were eliminated 6-5 on aggregate by holders Paris St Germain in the Champions League semifinals earlier in May. Kompanys views were echoed by Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich who said defeat on Saturday would not turn what has been a good season into a bad one. "From the outside it is the titles that count," said Kimmich. "In the past few years we have been consistent at a high level. We will try to win it but I will not judge a season based on just one match."

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany will not be offering any verdict on his teams season until after Saturdays German Cup final against holders VfB Stuttgart, he said on Friday.

The Bavarians won the Bundesliga this season with ease but missed out on a potential treble when they were eliminated 6-5 on aggregate by holders Paris St Germain in the Champions League semifinals earlier in May.

"Obviously I knew this question (of a season assessment) would come," Kompany told a press conference. "But at the moment it is not important to evaluate the season. Tomorrow we are playing a final.





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Bayern Munich Vincent Kompany Season Assessment German Cup Final Champions League Semifinals

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