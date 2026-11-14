Bavuma set to extend record as South Africa host Bangladesh in first Test at Wanderers

Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa against Bangladesh in the first of two Tests at the Wanderers on Sunday, aiming to extend a record 13 wins in his first 15 Tests as captain.

Temba Bavuma is set to extend one of Test cricket's most remarkable records when he captains South Africa in the first of two Tests against Bangladesh at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Bavuma Matches Hassett Historic Record

With 13 wins in his first 15 Tests as captain, Bavuma has had more success than anyone in the history of the game at an equivalent stage of their captaincy. Only Lindsay Hassett of Australia can match Bavuma's record. They both had 13 wins, one draw and one loss in their first 15 matches in charge.

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Hassett's fortunes took a downturn in his 16th match at the helm, when they lost to South Africa in Melbourne in 1952/53, and he had only one more win in his last nine matches as captain. For South Africa to lose at home to Bangladesh would be similar in shock value to Australia's loss against an unheralded South African team 74 years ago.

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South Africa are the reigning World Test champions and their wins under Bavuma include three against Australia and three against India, of which two were in India last year. South Africa have won 14 of their 16 previous Tests against Bangladesh, with the other two matches having been rain-affected draws in Bangladesh in 2015. But Bangladesh pulled off a surprise win against Australia in Darwin in August.

Bangladesh Face Tough Schedule Challenges

As Bavuma noted in a recent interview, the target is on our back and everyone wants to have a go at us. The tour schedule makes an already tough assignment for Bangladesh even more challenging. As recently as Monday, they were completing a drawn Test against West Indies in Sylhet. They arrived in Johannesburg on Wednesday, just four days before facing the world champions.

Bangladesh lost all eight of their previous Tests in South Africa. Five were by an innings and the closest of the other three defeats was by 220 runs in Durban in 2021/22. A key player for Bangladesh could be Towhid Hridoy, who made 350 not out for Bangladesh A against South Africa A in a high-scoring draw in Potchefstroom in September. He followed that with 242 not out and 82 in the second Test against the West Indies last week.

South Africa Aim to Defend Champion Status

South Africa will be looking to their captain to continue his remarkable run. Bavuma's record at this stage of his captaincy is unmatched in the history of Test cricket, and another win would put him clear of Hassett. The Wanderers Test starts on Sunday, with the second Test to follow. Bangladesh will be aiming to improve on a dismal record in South Africa, where they have never won a Test.

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South Africa, meanwhile, will be keen to defend their status as world champions and extend Bavuma's impressive captaincy record.