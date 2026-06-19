Bavuma on Proteas' Big Schedule, Foundation Work, and Belgium Venture

South Africa's cricket captain Temba Bavuma discussed the team's upcoming fixtures against top nations, his foundation's community impact, and his involvement in the Belgian T20 league, expressing motivation and readiness for the challenges ahead.

South Africa n cricket captain Temba Bavuma expressed enthusiasm about the Proteas ' upcoming schedule, which includes series against top-ranked teams like Australia , England , and Bangladesh . Speaking at a function in Alexandra to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Temba Bavuma Foundation, he highlighted the importance of these matches in strengthening the team's status as World Test Champions.

He noted that while Bangladesh may pose a challenge with their bowling attack in bowler-friendly conditions, the team's proven track record against Australia, where their best performances often emerge, will provide confidence. The England tour, with its cherished Boxing Day and New Year's Tests, is another highlight, offering the spectacle of the Barmy Army. Bavuma emphasized a step-by-step approach, taking each game and series as it comes to overcome inevitable challenges and push standards higher.

He also shared his recent experience captaining the Ghent Gladiators to victory in the EUT20 league in Belgium, where he was joined by several other South African cricketers. Mentally refreshed and motivated, Bavuma acknowledged managing a long-standing hamstring issue but remains eager to reunite with the squad after his stint as a commentator at the T20 World Cup.

He also touched on the South African football team's performance, urging them to carry the passion from their draw with Czechia into their next match. The Temba Bavuma Foundation, via the Future Finder Foundation, continues its mission to bring quality education and opportunities to underserved communities, recently partnering with St Davids Marist Inanda Alexandra campus





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Cricket Temba Bavuma South Africa Proteas World Test Championship Australia England Bangladesh Temba Bavuma Foundation Future Finder Foundation EUT20 League Belgium Ghent Gladiators

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