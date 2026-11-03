South Africa votes in 2026 local elections with major metros set for close contests and coalitions

South Africans voted on Wednesday in local government elections marked by closely contested major metros and the rise of the MK Party in eThekwini, with polls suggesting coalitions will be needed to govern several municipalities.

South Africans voted on Wednesday in the 2026 local government elections, with research pointing to close contests that will require coalitions to run municipalities. The ANC and DA are facing tightly contested races in several major metros, while the MK Party has emerged as a major contender in eThekwini.

Recent polling paints different pictures across the metros. The ANC and DA are closely matched in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City, while the DA records 46% support in Cape Town. MK recorded 55% in eThekwini, while the EFF reached 27% in Buffalo City. ActionSA recorded double-digit support in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Also read South Africa's 2026 Local Elections: A Test of Coalitions and Service Delivery

Ipsos Polling Reveals Close Metro Contests

The Ipsos findings are based on interviews with 3,600 South Africans conducted in June and July. The polling firm cautioned that the figures should not be interpreted as a prediction of the final election outcome. UKZN political analyst Dr Siyabonga Ntombela identified Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay as metros where the contest could be particularly close. Analysts say the final council make-up may be as important as which party comes out on top, given the implications for coalition governments.

In eThekwini, years of unfulfilled housing promises, water shortages, leaking infrastructure, inadequate sanitation, electricity disruptions and unemployment have contributed to growing dissatisfaction among residents. The concerns reflect a broader gap between political commitments and the everyday experiences of communities, raising questions about municipal accountability and the effectiveness of service delivery. Having lost its outright majority in 2021, the ANC must contend not only with declining support but also with an increasingly fragmented political landscape.

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The results of the 2024 Ward 34 by-election, in which an independent candidate defeated established parties, illustrate how voter dissatisfaction can translate into support for alternative political representatives. However, low turnout means the result cannot be treated as a reliable prediction of the 2026 election. The experiences of Wards 34 and 71 also highlight the difficulty of sustaining political support. Electoral victories do not guarantee continued loyalty, particularly where residents see little improvement in their living conditions.

Competition from independent candidates and other political parties further challenges the traditional dominance of established parties. A recurring theme is the need for greater accountability, consistent community engagement and transparency about service delivery challenges. Residents expect elected representatives to remain accessible beyond election campaigns, address complaints and provide credible explanations for delays.

ANC Faces Trust and Service Delivery Challenges

Ultimately, the ANC's challenge extends beyond winning votes, as rebuilding trust in eThekwini will depend on translating campaign promises into tangible improvements in housing, infrastructure and essential municipal services. Johannesburg's local government elections unfold against a backdrop of widespread dissatisfaction with municipal service delivery, declining political trust and growing competition between established parties and newer political alternatives.

Reports from Alexandra and Eldorado Park highlight persistent problems including unreliable water and electricity, sewage spills, uncollected rubbish, deteriorating infrastructure, overcrowded housing, unemployment and crime. Years of unfulfilled housing commitments and inadequate municipal services have weakened confidence in political parties, particularly the ANC, while also prompting former supporters of other parties to consider alternatives. Voter frustration is increasingly reflected not only in shifting political allegiances but also in the possibility of voter apathy. The political contest is becoming more fragmented.

The MK Party, represented by mayoral candidate Bongani Baloyi, is seeking to capitalise on dissatisfaction with the city's administration, promising infrastructure improvements, financial reviews and changes to housing delivery. Meanwhile, the DA is attempting to regain support in areas such as Eldorado Park, where the Patriotic Alliance has established a strong electoral presence. ActionSA and other parties are also competing for disillusioned voters.

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However, the debate extends beyond campaign promises. The incumbent administration points to financial progress, including settling outstanding electricity debt and approving a substantial municipal budget, while acknowledging that service delivery remains inadequate. The challenge is translating financial and administrative progress into tangible improvements for residents. Johannesburg's coalition politics add another layer of complexity, as no party secured an outright council majority in 2021, meaning electoral support must ultimately translate into sufficient council representation and political co-operation to govern.

Cape Town Elections See Crowded Political Landscape

In Cape Town, the local government elections are taking place against a backdrop of growing competition, service delivery frustrations and questions about whether municipal governance is improving the lives of residents across the metro. With 55 political parties and 10 independent candidates contesting the elections, voters face an increasingly crowded political landscape.

The DA, seeking a second term under mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis, faces challenges from the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance, GOOD and a range of smaller parties and independent movements. Conditions in communities such as Manenberg and Delft highlight the broader issues shaping the contest. Residents have raised concerns about deteriorating housing, inadequate maintenance, unreliable electricity, poor municipal services and a lack of responsiveness from elected representatives.

In Delft, reports of households going months without electricity illustrate how basic service failures affect daily life.