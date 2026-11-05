DA leads Western Cape early results as PA overtakes ANC in provincial race

Early municipal election results show the DA leading the Western Cape with 56.51 percent, while the Patriotic Alliance edges ahead of the ANC. The DA is also ahead in Cape Town with 62.78 percent as counting continues.

Early municipal election results show the DA tightening its grip on councils across the Western Cape, while the ANC risks being pushed into third place by the Patriotic Alliance in a province it once governed.

With 32 percent of voting districts counted by Thursday morning, the DA had 56.51 percent of the provincial vote, according to results flighted at the IEC Western Cape results operation centre. The ANC had 11.67 percent, with Gayton McKenzie's PA less than a percentage point behind on 10.79 percent. The ANC last governed the Western Cape in 2009, and the early numbers point to a further slide for the party.

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The PA, which won about 1 percent of the national vote in the 2021 local government elections, was already the biggest party in one of the four councils left hung so far, while the ANC was not leading in any. That puts the PA, which sits alongside the DA and ANC in the Government of National Unity, in a strong position when coalition talks begin.

The DA and PA have been fighting over the same voters in the Western Cape, and in April the PA took Ward 16 in Stellenbosch from the DA in a by-election with former DA ward councillor Elsabe Vermeulen as its candidate. The DA had taken control of one of the province's 25 councils and was the biggest party in two of the hung councils, with 20 councils still to be calculated.

It had won 75 seats so far, 65 of them wards, while the ANC had 19 and the PA 16. In Cape Town, the DA's flagship metro, the party was on 62.78 percent with 16 percent of the city's 829 voting districts counted.

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Cape Town Vote Key Test For Hill-Lewis

That is ahead of the 58 percent it won in 2021 and well above polls before the vote, which put its support in the city between 46 and 52.6 percent and raised the prospect of the DA losing its outright majority. The result is a key test for Geordin Hill-Lewis, who took over as DA leader in April while remaining mayor of Cape Town.

Hill-Lewis said when he voted in Edgemead on Wednesday that the party's majority depended on whether its supporters turned out. Well, we will only hold on to our majority if every single DA supporter in Cape Town comes out to vote today, he said. Earlier, he called the DA the only party that has put forward a credible plan for governance.

The ANC was a distant second in the city on 10.09 percent, with the PA on 3.96 percent and the FF Plus on 3.59 percent. The PA's mayoral candidate in Cape Town is Cheslyn Daniels. Smaller parties trailed further behind, with the EFF on 2.89 percent, ActionSA on 2.48 percent, the National Coloured Congress, formerly the Cape Coloured Congress, on 2.41 percent and GOOD on 2.18 percent.

Nationally, the two biggest GNU partners were neck and neck, with the ANC on 31.76 percent and the DA on 31.23 percent when about 15 percent of votes had been counted. The PA had 26 seats nationally at that stage, the third most of any party. About 1.5 million people had voted in the Western Cape by 5pm on Wednesday, according to the IEC.

The IEC has seven days to declare the results, after which new councils must hold their first meetings within 14 days to elect speakers and mayors. On Wednesday, Western Cape voters, particularly those in Cape Town, were extensively reminded to vote for the DA or face coalition chaos.

The party also sent several SMSes throughout the day, urging voters to keep an ANC-EFF coalition out of power and to stay in voting lines despite the long queues that had formed in the early morning. Yumna Muhammed, Al Jama-ah ward candidate in Ward 76 in Mitchell's Plain, told News24 this was not even a proper thing to say and that people had the right to vote for whichever political party they wanted to.

Voters Shift From DA To Patriotic Alliance

People are fed up for the past five years, she said, listing high rental costs making well-located housing unaffordable as well as drugs and crime. This frustration was not confined to Cape Town. In George and Knysna, voters spoke of moving away from the DA towards the PA, which has become the blue machine's biggest rival in recent months.

Sarah Manuel said the biggest issue was unemployment, with matriculants unable to find work, and Sandra Oktober cited water, electricity and housing as the main challenges. Estelle Hardnick, who had voted for the DA for years, told News24 she switched to the PA because the DA had given her nothing. She said she took recycling materials to a church for money to feed herself and her daughter.

At the age of 59, she had never had a proper home, she said, and was living in a Wendy house. Knysna has been plagued by instability since 2021, when the DA won eight of 21 seats, followed by the ANC with seven. The DA governed with the Knysna Independent Movement and the PA, but the coalition collapsed within a year. The PA switched to an ANC-led alliance in August 2022, making Aubrey Tsengwa the mayor.

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He was removed in February 2025 and replaced by Thando Matika, who was ousted by the ANC in September 2026 after opting to campaign under the SACP banner. The party terminated his membership and recalled him, along with ward councillor Lukhanyiso Nohana. Matika was arrested on 1 October alongside senior officials on allegations of corruption, extortion and money laundering linked to a R68-million security contract. He was released on R20 000 bail.

Knysna Crisis Raises Stability Questions

The ANC, EFF and KIM now govern together, but the upheaval has left residents questioning whether another election will bring stability. Greater Knysna Business Chamber chairperson Jan van der Westhuizen told News24 the municipality was really in trouble. A Western Cape government inspection found only 11 of Knysna's 67 sewer pump stations fully functional, with raw sewage flowing into streets, homes and the Knysna estuary. Water shortages compounded the crisis, with the Akkerkloof Dam at around 15 percent capacity.

For some, the infighting has done little to inspire confidence. Lauricia Saaimans, who has voted for three different parties over the years, said she had been urging friends and family not to give their votes to parties who fail to deliver. We face so many issues in this area, like water. Our water is disgusting.

It's brown. You can't drink it. It's unhealthy to drink it without boiling it, she said. The DA's mayoral candidate for Knysna, Levael Davis, told News24 he was optimistic after voting at Sedgefield Primary School, adding that residents would reflect on the municipality's decline.

However, Van der Westhuizen countered that coalitions were likely to remain, saying that better planning and accountability were needed to solve the municipality's problems. In Delft, on the Cape Flats, Luvuyo Ncapayi said he hoped Wednesday's election would be historic in that it would deliver a setback for the ANC throughout the country.

Mitchells Plain Holds Key Voting Blocs

Ricardo Mackenzie, a DA constituency head in nearby Mitchells Plain, said that whoever won Khayelitsha next door would ultimately win the race for the city, as it held the largest voting blocs. From the DA and the PA to parties such as the National Coloured Congress and ActionSA, there had been heavy campaigning in the sprawling area.

At almost all the voting stations visited by News24, DA and ActionSA supporters, dressed in their respective party regalia, were out in full force. Some danced and sang, while others relaxed beneath party-branded gazebos, keeping an eye on proceedings as residents made their way to the ballot boxes. At Sunray Primary School, the turnout by the early afternoon stood at about 700 out of 2 700 voters registered to the station, according to an Electoral Commission of South Africa official.

An EFF party official who only gave his name as Mbusi told News24 that despite the constant presence of the police, voters were still fearful of violence. Instead, the party communicated via social media to reassure voters that it was safe to come vote. But on the other side of the city, along its wealthy beachfronts, including Strand, Gordon's Bay, Camps Bay, Sea Point and Strandfontein, turnout was lively with queues snaking outside ballot stations.

In Pinelands, residents came in their numbers to cast their votes at Pinelands Primary School on Wednesday.