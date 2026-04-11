Bath Stuns Northampton in Thrilling Match to Reach Semi-Finals

Bath overcame a significant early deficit to defeat Northampton 43-41 in a captivating match, securing their spot in the semi-finals of the competition. The game was filled with drama, with Bath mounting a stunning comeback in the second half. Alfie Barbeary was named Man of the Match.

In a breathtaking display of attacking rugby, Bath emerged victorious with a 43-41 win at The Rec against Northampton , securing their place in the semi-finals against either defending champions Bordeaux Bègles or six-time winners Toulouse. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with a stunning comeback from Bath after a devastating start. Northampton seized control early on, building a commanding 14-0 lead within the first six minutes and extending it to 28-7 by the 21st minute.

The home side, however, fueled by the relentless pressure exerted by South African props Francois van Wyk and Thomas du Toit, mounted an incredible resurgence in the second half. Du Toit's impact was particularly significant, substituting first in the 28th minute and then again in the 47th. Another South African, lock Quinn Roux, also played a role before being substituted shortly after halftime. The intensity of the match was amplified by a yellow card shown to Northampton's No. 8 Henry Pollock with just 10 minutes remaining. Ted Hill capitalized on this, scoring a crucial try three minutes from time to level the scores, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. Alfie Barbeary, who was named Man of the Match after replacing the injured Sam Underhill, described the game as a “pretty mental game to play in.” He credited the team's success to the strong players surrounding him and their commitment to their process. The match was a testament to the unpredictable nature of rugby, with both teams showcasing their offensive prowess and a combined total of 11 tries. The visitors, Northampton, started strongly, grabbing the initiative early on. Bath's No. 8 Miles Reid was sent to the sin bin after just two minutes, and Northampton capitalized immediately, with Henry Pollock barging over for the opening try from the resulting penalty. Fraser Dingwall quickly added a second try, and with Fin Smith converting both, Northampton surged ahead to a 14-0 lead. Bath attempted to respond, with Tom Dunn scoring a try, but Northampton continued their dominance through tries from Tom Lockett and Josh Kemeny, extending their lead to 28-7. Bath's resilience was again demonstrated with a try, before Northampton’s Ollie Sleightholme scored, celebrating his 100th game with a try, extending the lead to 35-14. Despite the deficit, Bath's supporters rallied behind their team. Bath responded with late first-half tries from Henry Arundell and Francois van Wyk, narrowing the gap to 35-26 at halftime. The second half commenced with Northampton extending their lead through an early penalty from Smith. Bath, however, continued to apply pressure, leading to a yellow card for Northampton's JJ van der Mescht. Kepu Tuipulotu then scored a try for Bath. The tension reached its peak as South African scrumhalf Bernard van der Linde replaced Bath captain Ben Spencer with six minutes left in the game. Smith and Russell traded penalties, and the score was within five points in the final ten minutes, setting up a thrilling finale. The match was filled with remarkable performances. The thrilling match between Bath and Northampton demonstrated the passion and unpredictability of rugby, with Bath's remarkable comeback securing their place in the semi-finals and setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the season. The game was a showcase of attacking rugby, with both teams contributing to a high-scoring encounter. Bath’s ability to fight back, coupled with Northampton’s initial dominance, made for a captivating spectacle





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Bath Northampton Rugby Semi-Finals Comeback

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