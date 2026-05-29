Bassline Fest Closes Africa Month with Call for Unity and Ubuntu

As Africa Month ends, Bassline Fest at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg celebrates African unity through music and reflection on the continent's liberation history.

As Africa Month draws to a close, Bassline Fest continues to amplify its call for unity and ubuntu across the continent. Malehloka Hlalele , who performed at the 20th edition of the music festival at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg, used her music to craft melodies that implored concertgoers to remember that there is more that unites Africans than divides them.

'It's about the unity of Africa, seeing ourselves as one, finding ways to understand ourselves, even in our differences. There's so much about us that's actually the same, and we're more alike than we sometimes give ourselves credit for being,' she said. The commemoration of Africa Month, which ends each May, provides an opportunity to reflect on the events and historical moments that shaped its significance.

According to historical platforms and civil society organisations such as South African History Online (SAHO) and the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (ACCORD), the origins of Africa Day and Africa Month are rooted in the continent's resistance against colonialism. SAHO explains that after Ghana gained independence from British colonial rule under the leadership of Kwame Nkrumah, the country convened the first Conference of Independent African States on 15 April 1958.

Countries including Ethiopia, Sudan, Liberia, Libya, Morocco, and Tunisia, along with representatives from Algeria and the Union of Cameroonian Peoples, gathered to observe Africa Freedom Day. That conference marked a firm rejection of colonial and imperial rule and became a platform for African states to unite in their struggles against oppression. As more African countries gained independence, the need for a continental body that could articulate the aspirations of African people grew stronger.

This ultimately led to the formation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on 25 May 1963. The OAU, later succeeded by the African Union, has been instrumental in promoting solidarity and addressing challenges such as apartheid, economic underdevelopment, and political instability. At Bassline Fest over the weekend, families gathered at the historic Constitutional Hill, a site that itself symbolises the triumph of democracy over oppression.

The festival's theme, 'Say, Africa', resonated deeply as attendees celebrated the continent's rich heritage and collective future. Hlalele, a Lesotho-born artist, emphasised the importance of remembering African identity and taking pride in it.

'There's a beauty in diversity and our cultures being as richly diverse as they are. But there's also a need for us to take time to remind ourselves that we're actually one people from one beautiful continent,' she said.

'I think that's one of the things I love so much about this festival, and it's an honour for me to be part of this stage and perform that particular song. ' Her performance was one of many that wove together traditional rhythms and contemporary sounds, reflecting the dynamic nature of African music. The festival also featured workshops and talks that explored themes of decolonisation, cultural preservation, and economic empowerment.

As Africa Month concludes, events like Bassline Fest serve as reminders that the struggle for true liberation continues. The message of unity is particularly poignant in a continent still grappling with the legacies of colonialism, neocolonialism, and internal divisions. Yet, the gathering at Constitutional Hill was a testament to the resilience and creativity of African people.

From the vibrant street parades to the soulful performances, every aspect of the festival reinforced the idea that Africa's future lies in its collective strength.

'Ubuntu,' Hlalele said, 'means I am because you are. That is the spirit we need to carry forward every day.





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