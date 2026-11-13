Basic Education warns of heat, storms and absenteeism as 2026 matric exams enter final phase

The Department of Basic Education urges vigilance over extreme heat, heavy rain and thunderstorms that could disrupt the 2026 NSC exams, while raising concern about absenteeism among part-time candidates. Marking centres open between November 26 and 28, with marking to start on December 1.

The Department of Basic Education has urged provincial education departments and matric candidates to prepare for potentially disruptive weather as the 2026 National Senior Certificate examinations enter their final stages.

The warning covers extreme heat, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that could affect examination activities in several parts of South Africa. In a statement issued on Thursday, November 12, the department identified parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and the Northern Cape as areas requiring particular attention because of high temperatures. It also urged provinces experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to monitor local conditions, especially possible disruptions to transport routes and examination centres.

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Department ensures water and ventilation

Basic Education Department spokesperson Terence Khala said the department was working to ensure examination centres had enough drinking water and adequate ventilation. He also highlighted intense heat conditions in Gauteng. Khala said: We have seen challenges in provinces such as Limpopo, as well as provinces such as KZN, where you are looking at the extreme and adverse heat conditions in particular.

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Khala added: We are obviously experiencing a very intense heat season as well in provinces like Gauteng, and I think the more important aspect with that has been making sure that we can get the information to our centres. To make sure that they have sufficient water, make sure that there is sufficient circulation, and things that will allow candidates to write in an environment that is conducive.

The department has urged provincial education authorities to work closely with the South African Weather Service and local disaster management teams to introduce precautionary measures where necessary. It said the safety of candidates and examination personnel remains a priority as the Class of 2026 approaches the end of the examination period. Despite the weather concerns, the department says the 2026 National Senior Certificate exams are progressing smoothly as learners enter the final phase.

Department urges attendance and exam rules

However, it remains concerned about persistent absenteeism, particularly among part-time candidates, and has urged them to attend their remaining examination papers. The department has also reminded candidates to uphold examination rules and avoid cheating or other forms of misconduct. Khala said the department would continue to encourage those messages to be shared with young people.

Meanwhile, preparations for marking are gathering pace. Marking centres are expected to become operational between November 26 and 28, with marking scheduled to start on December 1. The department said the final phase of the exams will continue alongside these preparations.