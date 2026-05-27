Basic Education Minister Orders Forensic Probe into R1.6bn Textbook Tender

South Africa's Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has announced a forensic investigation into a R1.6 billion textbook tender, citing concerns over procurement irregularities. She also highlighted financial risks in several provinces and a shift in focus for matric results.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has announced a forensic probe into her department's R1.6 billion tender for supplying textbooks in the foundational phases of primary education.

The announcement was made during the tabling of the department's nearly R40 billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year in parliament on Wednesday evening. This includes R37 billion allocated to conditional grants for improving school infrastructure. The move follows recent media reports that the department had engaged several companies, including one with no prior traceable experience, to supply learning materials for grades 1 to 3 at a cost of R1.6 billion.

Gwarube stated that the investigation would be conducted by an independent and experienced legal firm, emphasizing the need for a lawful, fair, and transparent process to ensure quality textbooks reach learners on time. She noted that the National Treasury had completed an inclusive investigation into the tender but lacked the capacity to reach a definitive conclusion, prompting the need for a full forensic probe.

The minister stressed that corruption in education is never victimless and that both corruption and weak governance ultimately harm children. In addition to the textbook tender probe, Gwarube outlined significant budget allocations, including R11 billion for school nutrition, R16 billion for school infrastructure, R4.6 billion for early childhood development, R477 million for mathematics, science, and technology, and R307 million for pupils with disabilities.

She emphasized that these allocations matter only if they reach learners quickly, efficiently, and transparently, and that delivery must be felt in the classroom. Gwarube also expressed concern over the financial state of several provincial education departments. Financial analyses indicate that provinces such as Northern Cape, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal are at risk of running out of money due to poor management.

The analysis projected that three provincial education departments would fall into deficit by 2025/26, rising to four by 2026/27 and seven by the outer year of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework. To address this, Gwarube announced a multi-disciplinary recovery technical support team of experienced advisers to assist provinces with budget planning, financial analysis, and school resourcing.

She warned that when provincial education finances fail, learners suffer first, and that provinces must ensure that norms and standards funding allocations are paid to schools on time, as these funds are essential for teaching and learning. Furthermore, the minister indicated a shift in the public debate on matric results, calling for a focus on the quality of passes and critical subjects rather than merely the controversial 30% pass rate.

While applauding the Class of 2025 for achieving an 88% pass rate, the highest in the country's history, she argued that the national conversation on quality has been reduced to a single percentage. She announced that the department will rank provincial performance using an inclusive basket of indicators focused on quality, moving beyond the misleading myth of a 30% pass mark. This comprehensive approach aims to ensure that educational outcomes reflect genuine learning and preparedness for further education or employment.

The forensic probe into the textbook tender and the new financial support teams are part of broader efforts to enhance accountability and effectiveness in South Africa's basic education system, which serves millions of learners across the country. Gwarube's announcements underscore her commitment to transparency and quality in education, addressing both procurement irregularities and financial mismanagement that threaten the delivery of essential services.

The independent investigation will seek to determine whether the department's deviation from ordinary competitive bidding processes was lawfully justified and properly supported by required reasons, records, and approvals. The outcomes of the probe will be crucial in restoring public confidence in the education system and ensuring that taxpayer funds are used effectively for the benefit of learners.

As the minister stated, the ultimate goal is to ensure that quality textbooks reach learners on time through processes worthy of public confidence, because corruption and weak governance are ultimately paid for by children. The coming months will see the legal firm conducting its investigation, with findings expected to inform future procurement practices and potentially lead to disciplinary or legal actions if irregularities are uncovered.

Meanwhile, the financial support teams will work closely with struggling provinces to stabilize their education budgets and prevent further deterioration, which could disrupt schooling and impact learner outcomes. The shift in focus on matric results to include quality indicators aims to provide a more nuanced understanding of educational achievement, encouraging schools and districts to improve not just pass rates but the depth of learning in key subjects like mathematics and science.

These initiatives reflect a comprehensive strategy to address systemic challenges in South Africa's education sector, from procurement corruption to provincial financial management and academic standards. The minister's proactive stance signals a determination to reform the system and prioritize learner needs above bureaucratic failures. As the forensic probe unfolds and financial recovery efforts take shape, stakeholders will closely monitor progress and hold the department accountable for delivering on its promises.

The success of these measures will depend on effective implementation, cooperation from provincial authorities, and sustained political will to tackle entrenched problems. For now, the announcements have been met with cautious optimism from civil society groups and education advocates, who have long called for greater transparency and efficiency in textbook procurement and provincial education funding.

The independent investigation and financial support teams represent concrete steps towards addressing these concerns, though their impact will only be clear once results are visible in classrooms across the country





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