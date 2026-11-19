South Korean Base Group prepares $150m investment in Trump-linked Foundation Future Industries, raising ethics questions amid congressional scrutiny.

South Korean conglomerate Base Group is preparing to invest $150m in Foundation Future Industries, a struggling military robotics manufacturer backed by Eric Trump. Internal company emails obtained by Reuters reveal that this significant financial commitment is intended to stabilize the firm, which has recently ceased payroll operations. The investment deepens the existing ties between Base Group and the Trump family, a relationship that has already attracted intense scrutiny from US lawmakers.

Core Investment Details and Robot Maker Status

Foundation Future Industries manufactures advanced humanoid robots capable of carrying firearms, often described in media reports as Terminator-style soldier units. Eric Trump serves as the chief strategy adviser at the company, which is currently facing severe financial difficulties. According to emails from CEO Sankaet Pathak dated November 8, the company stopped paying its employees in recent weeks due to cash flow issues. Pathak assured staff that the delay was a timing issue rather than an existential threat to the business. A spokesperson for Base Group confirmed that the company is evaluating the investment, citing the long-term value and growth potential of humanoid robotics. However, the spokesperson declined to answer further questions regarding the specific terms of the deal.

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Stakeholder Positions and Congressional Scrutiny

Any investment by Seoul-based Base Group is expected to intensify political and ethical scrutiny of its financial interests in companies affiliated with the Trump family. Democratic senators previously issued an open letter in August demanding that Base Group explain its relationship with the Trump family. The senators questioned whether a $2m payment made by the conglomerate to the Trump Organisation in 2025 was connected to efforts to secure relief from US aluminium tariffs. They warned that any such exchange would constitute an egregious example of Trump Administration corruption. Base Group has not addressed these allegations directly in its statements to Reuters. Neither Foundation Future Industries nor Sankaet Pathak responded to requests for comment. Spokespersons for the Trump Organisation and Eric Trump also did not respond to inquiries.

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Real-World Impact and Joint Venture Structure

The proposed investment includes more than just capital infusion, as Base Group plans to establish a joint venture with Foundation Future Industries. This partnership will provide aluminium for the construction of the robots and lithium for their batteries, leveraging Base Group's existing supply chain capabilities. Base chair Kim Seong-jip views humanoid robotics as the biggest unlock for labor constraints across their various businesses. Pathak described the agreement as a long-term partnership rather than merely a financing event. He emphasized that Base chair Kim Seong-jip sees Foundation as the company executing this vision correctly. The investment aims to position the United States to compete with China in the development of advanced humanoids, a goal Eric Trump publicly supported during an appearance on Fox News in April.

Background Ties and Financial Context

Base Group has maintained a business relationship with the Trump Organisation since at least 2017. One of its subsidiaries secured an agreement to import wine from the Trump family's vineyard business during that period. In February, the company hosted Eric Trump in Seoul for a summit focused on potential business partnerships between the US and South Korea. The Trump Organisation later announced in August that it was building a golf course in South Korea in partnership with Base. Foundation Future Industries has emerged as one of the Trump family's most prominent bets on defense technology. Sankaet Pathak, a Silicon Valley founder who previously led the fintech startup Synapse, launched the company months after Synapse filed for bankruptcy in April 2024. Pathak has since raised $11m from investors including Tribe Capital, Defined, and Gaingels.