Barry Hilton Reflects on Recovery from Heart Attack

Comedian Barry Hilton has spoken about his recovery from a heart attack two years ago and how it has given him a new lease on life.

Comedian Barry Hilton has reflected on how recovering from a heart attack two years ago gave him a new lease on life. He suffered from a heart attack two years ago and had to undergo treatment.

Barry Hilton shared that he had a follow-up with the cardiologist earlier this week and was told he is doing phenomenally well due to his weight loss, dietary changes, and exercise routine. He emphasized the importance of taking care of one's health, stating that the people who love us want us around for a long time. Barry Hilton has been open about his mental health struggles and has learned to manage them with the help of his friends and family.

He required a stent in his coronary artery after suffering a silent heart attack in 2024, which was detected during a routine procedure. Barry Hilton has six kids and eight grandkids who still need him around to embarrass them and tell dad jokes. He is grateful to be alive and never takes anything for granted





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