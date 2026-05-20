Barmy Army vs. Bafana: England Fans Frustrated by Ticket Prices for 2026 New Year's Test Series

The Barmy Army, England’s official supporters' group, is distancing itself from the controversy surrounding the spiraling ticket prices for the 2026 New Year's Test series between England and South Africa. The South African Cricket Association (CSA) initially released a limited number of general access tickets that went on sale quickly, with many suppliers rejecting higher prices. This led to increased hype for the series, as fans worried they would miss out on tickets. The franchise also entered into a partnership with Tourvest Destination Management for the Ticketing and Travel Organization, which allocated 39% of general access tickets to travel packages, most of which were sold to domestic and international tour operators. Fans have been frustrated by the soaring costs, with some facing prices of up to R4,000 for a single ticket and others facing R6,000 for corporate tickets. The Barmy Army insists their ticket allocation has no bearing on the number of tickets available on the general sale.

The Barmy Army is set to arrive in their thousands for next year’s New Year Test between the Proteas and England at Newlands in Cape Town.

The CSA has confirmed that additional general access tickets for next year’s highly anticipated New Year’s Test between the Proteas and England at Newlands will be released at a later stage. Since Monday after tickets for the marquee fixture on the annual domestic cricket calendar appeared to sell out within minutes. Only a limited number of general access tickets were initially released for sale on CSA’s official ticketing website, with all available inventory purchased significantly quicker than anticipated.

Industry insiders suggest the platform may have been flooded by automated ticket-sweeping bots — leaving genuine supporters completely empty-handed. Following reports indicating that a substantial portion of the tickets had been pre-allocated to English tour groups and travel packages ahead of the South African public. The frustration was compounded when secondary retail sites began advertising tickets for over R4,000 shortly after the online sale opened.

CSA has since clarified that as part of its strategic focus on sustaining and growing South African cricket, it partnered with Tourvest Destination Management to launch South Africa Cricket Travel in December 2025. Through this initiative, 39% of the general access tickets were allocated to travel packages — specifically, 12% to international packages and 27% to domestic packages. CSA maintains this aligns with its broader strategy to stimulate local sports tourism.

Temba Bavuma’s Proteas, riding high as the reigning 2025 ICC World Test Champions, and England are scheduled for a three-match Test series. The tour kicks off at the Wanderers in Johannesburg from December 17–21, moves to SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26–30, and concludes with the traditional New Year’s Test at Newlands in Cape Town from January 3-7





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Ticket Prices Automated Bots Pre-Allocated Tickets South Africa Cricket Temba Bavuma New Year's Test ICC World Test Champions Wanderers Supersport Park Newlands

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